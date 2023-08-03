Watch the Wild Trailer for A24’s First Musical Movie With Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Dicks: The Musical’

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
A24, the American independent entertainment company behind such hits as Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and multiple-nominee Lady Bird, has announced its first foray into musicals with Dicks: The Musical.
The film, previously known as F---king Identical Twins, will open during the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness (Sept. 7-17) and will be released in theaters on Sept. 29.
It stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as two self-obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and join forces in an attempt to reunite their divorced parents.
Read More
- Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- ‘Star Trek’ Reveals Trailer for First-Ever Musical Episode; Trekkies Have Mixed Opinions
- ‘Star Trek’ Releases Trailer for First-Ever Musical Episode, Plus Sneak Peeks at ‘Lower Decks’ and ‘Discovery’
- The Grammys Will Award Music Made with AI, But There’s a Catch
It was written by Larry Charles, known for Borat and Seinfeld, and also stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment