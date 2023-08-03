Watch the Wild Trailer for A24’s First Musical Movie With Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Dicks: The Musical’

A24, the American independent entertainment company behind such hits as Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and multiple-nominee Lady Bird, has announced its first foray into musicals with Dicks: The Musical.

The film, previously known as F---king Identical Twins, will open during the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness (Sept. 7-17) and will be released in theaters on Sept. 29.

It stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as two self-obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and join forces in an attempt to reunite their divorced parents.

It was written by Larry Charles, known for Borat and Seinfeld, and also stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.