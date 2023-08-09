Diana Jenkins has welcomed her fourth baby at age 49.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday, she announced on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝," she wrote. "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️."

The child is the fourth for Jenkins and her second with fiancé Asher Monroe. They also share daughter Eliyanah, 2.

Jenkins is also the mother to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her previous marriage to British financier Roger Jenkins.

Monroe and Jenkins welcomed their new daughter after the TV star opened up on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about experiencing a pregnancy loss, revealing she had to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection.

After announcing her pregnancy last year, Jenkins explained she would not be returning to RHOBH for another season.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she said in a statement to People. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."