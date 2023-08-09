‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Diana Jenkins, 49, Gives Birth to Baby No. 4 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Diana Jenkins, 49, Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Jenkins welcomed a baby daughter on Tuesday, her fourth child overall and second with fiancé Asher Monroe

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sanela Diana Jenkins announces the birth of her daughter Elodie Mae Book on InstagramSanela Diana Jenkins/Instagram

Diana Jenkins has welcomed her fourth baby at age 49.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday, she announced on Instagram. 

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝," she wrote. "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️."

Read More

The child is the fourth for Jenkins and her second with fiancé Asher Monroe. They also share daughter Eliyanah, 2.

Jenkins is also the mother to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her previous marriage to British financier Roger Jenkins.

Monroe and Jenkins welcomed their new daughter after the TV star opened up on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about experiencing a pregnancy loss, revealing she had to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection.

After announcing her pregnancy last year, Jenkins explained she would not be returning to RHOBH for another season.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she said in a statement to People. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.