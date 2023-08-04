The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of Barbie, following a three-week delay.
Vox Cinemas, a regional cinema company, announced that the film will land in theaters on Aug. 10, as first reported by AP.
“The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification,” the council said on Thursday.
While there was no formal explanation for why the movie was held, there is a possibility it could be because the cast features Hari Nef, a transgender actress. Audience members saw a similar pattern when, in June, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was reportedly removed from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to AP.
That censorship might have occurred because of a transgender flag that reads "Protect Trans Kids" hanging in Gwen Stacy's bedroom. Islam law states that it is "sinful" for a person to transition and a "rebellion against the created order."
Thirteen nations and the Palestinian territory previously banned the 2022 Disney animated film Lightyear because of an on-screen kiss between a lesbian couple. Islamic scholars believe that same-gender sex is a sin, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
