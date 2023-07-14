Denver Hotel Allegedly Tells Long-Term Guests to Check Out Due to Taylor Swift Tour Stop - The Messenger
Denver Hotel Allegedly Tells Long-Term Guests to Check Out Due to Taylor Swift Tour Stop

'I'm going to try not to cry because I don't want to lose my home,' said one guest who has lived at the hotel for almost a year

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
JWPlayer

Long-term guests staying at the Quality Inn & Suites in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colo., were allegedly asked to find somewhere else to say to make room for Taylor Swift fans.

Swift's international Eras Tour is stopping through Denver on Friday and Saturday, and longtime guests at the Quality Inn alleged the hotel tried to make them leave.

Some guests were informed that their reservations had been canceled and their rooms sold "because of the concert," Beth Crezee, who has been staying at the hotel with her two cats for almost a year, told CBS News Colorado in a story published Friday.

The Messenger has attempted to reach Quality Inn & Suites in Lakewood for comment.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor SwiftMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Some were given the option to stay — but they'd have to pay over $200 per night, the outlet reported.

Many of the guests who are impacted told the hotel when they arrived that they planned on staying for a while.

"I'm going to try not to cry because I don't want to lose my home," added Crezee. "I love being here, I just don't like what they are doing to me. You pay your weekly rate which is $560."

Another unnamed guest told the outlet living in a hotel is all they can afford.

"Until we can save up enough money to, you know, go rent a house and what not as long as it takes," they said.

One guest quipped, "This says we are valued guests, where's the value in that? You have to pack your stuff and go for two days because people are coming in for a concert? That doesn't make any sense."

As for where they will live in the interim, one guest said they'd likely "just go camp out."

Once news of the hotel's decision surfaced, the hotel lowered the extra fee long-term guests would have to pay to stay.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
