Demi Lovato Is Still Suffering Vision and Hearing Loss ‘To This Day’ After 2018 Overdose

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is still suffering from symptoms from her nearly fatal 2018 overdose, and shared the details in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

When Cohen asked Lovato if she had any regrets, the star responded, "I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets." But, she says, the "closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed."

"That overdose actually caused a disability," she revealed. "I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day."

Lovato overdosed on drugs laced with fentanyl in 2018 and had three strokes and a heart attack while being resuscitated. She shared at the time that she was "left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that."

Lovato still can't drive because of the blind spots in their vision. "That's the closest thing that I have to a regret is that, because of what it's caused me today," she told Cohen.

She describes the symptoms as "a daily constant reminder. You know, anytime I look at something, I have blind spots in my vision ... it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again."

"I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it," Lovato elaborated, of her thoughts as to why she'd overdosed. "And, two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes. That you don't have to use over it."

Five years later, Lovato is still sober, and much kinder to herself. "Having a clear head, I just think in a more positive mind space and I'm not focusing on the shame at all because I know I have a lot of sympathy for where I was at that time and the choices that I made."

"I understand why it happened and what happened, but there's no shame that comes with it because it was just a life lesson that I had to learn."

On Friday, Lovato premiered a rock update of her 2017 hit "Sorry Not Sorry" and announced a new album, Revamped, coming September 15 featuring rock versions of some of her biggest hits.

"Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before," Lovato shared on Instagram.