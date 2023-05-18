Demi Lovato Reflects on Anxiety Struggles for Mental Health Action Day

Demi Lovato is opening up about how she navigates her mental health journey.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer had a conversation with NBC News' Savannah Sellers that aired on TODAY's Mind Matters series in honor of Mental Health Action Day on Thursday.

"Something that I deal with now is anxiety," Lovato, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, shared. "I've dealt with depression, I've dealt with addiction. I kind of have a checklist and I've just kind of knocked them all off."

She continued, "There have been times where I've dealt with depression where I have had suicidal ideations. It's something that I've struggled with since I was very young. And it's something that I can still struggle with if I don't stay on top of it."

The former child star went on to open up about her decision to tell the public about her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Lovato dug deep into the experience in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.

When asked by Sellers if it was difficult for her to share that part of her life, Lovato admitted, "It wasn't a hard decision for me because I've always been an open book. The very first time that I went to treatment was when I was 18. I went for my eating disorder. I went for self harm and emotional issues. When I came out of that experience I was faced with the decision of either keep your mouth shut and not say anything or share your experience, strength and hope with another person in hopes that it affects them in a positive way."

She explained, "I decided to go that route because I wanted to help others. I wish that I had had somebody when I was 13 years old. I wanted somebody in the public eye to say, 'Hey this is what I've gone through and you don't have to choose that route.'"

Lovato then shared a message for her younger fans, saying, "Talking to people and asking for help is more than okay and is absolutely what you should do."

The Grammy-nominated singer also noted that taking breaks from social media was critical and how the Young Hollywood era she grew up in played a factor in her mental health at the time.

"It got to a point where I realized I can't read anything because if I read positive comments it feeds my ego. And if I read negative comments it damages my ego," Lovato shared. "Ultimately, I don't want to navigate out of ego at all."

Though she doesn't want fans to think "everything is perfect," she insisted, "I'm in a really good place."

Following the conversation, Lovato revealed on Twitter that her latest remix, "Cool For the Summer (Rock Version)," will be out May 25.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.