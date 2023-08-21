Demi Lovato Parts Ways With Manager Scooter Braun: ‘Completely Mutual,’ Says Source - The Messenger
Demi Lovato Parts Ways With Manager Scooter Braun: ‘Completely Mutual,’ Says Source

With less than a month before the release of Lovato's 'Revamped' album, the pop star is reportedly looking for new management

Lanae Brody and Taylor Henderson
WOODLAND HILLS, CA – MAY 18: Demi Lovato attends the Demi Lovato visits Fabletics at The Village at Westfield Topanga on May 18, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Scooter Braun at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 06, 2019 […]Ari Perilstein/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Demi Lovato has parted ways with their manager of four years, Scooter Braun, The Messenger has learned.

A source confirmed the news to The Messenger, saying their split "was a completely mutual, amicable decision." Billboard was the first to report the story.

On Sunday, Braun shared a birthday message to Lovato on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."

Lovato is reportedly already looking for new management in anticipation of their upcoming album due this fall. Revamped, a compilation of rock re-recordings of hits from earlier in Lovato's career, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15.

Braun worked with Lovato on two album releases including the singer's most recent rock album Holy Fvck and 2021's Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The news comes just days after rumors circulated about Braun parting ways with another one of his clients, Justin Bieber. Representatives for both refuted the claims, telling The Messenger, "Justin and Scooter are still working together."

