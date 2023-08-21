Demi Lovato has parted ways with their manager of four years, Scooter Braun, The Messenger has learned.

A source confirmed the news to The Messenger, saying their split "was a completely mutual, amicable decision." Billboard was the first to report the story.

On Sunday, Braun shared a birthday message to Lovato on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."

Lovato is reportedly already looking for new management in anticipation of their upcoming album due this fall. Revamped, a compilation of rock re-recordings of hits from earlier in Lovato's career, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15.

Braun worked with Lovato on two album releases including the singer's most recent rock album Holy Fvck and 2021's Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The news comes just days after rumors circulated about Braun parting ways with another one of his clients, Justin Bieber. Representatives for both refuted the claims, telling The Messenger, "Justin and Scooter are still working together."