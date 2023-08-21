Demi Lovato has parted ways with their manager of four years, Scooter Braun, The Messenger has learned.
A source confirmed the news to The Messenger, saying their split "was a completely mutual, amicable decision." Billboard was the first to report the story.
On Sunday, Braun shared a birthday message to Lovato on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."
Lovato is reportedly already looking for new management in anticipation of their upcoming album due this fall. Revamped, a compilation of rock re-recordings of hits from earlier in Lovato's career, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15.
Braun worked with Lovato on two album releases including the singer's most recent rock album Holy Fvck and 2021's Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.
The news comes just days after rumors circulated about Braun parting ways with another one of his clients, Justin Bieber. Representatives for both refuted the claims, telling The Messenger, "Justin and Scooter are still working together."
- Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence After All Those Conflicting Management Reports
- The One Fact That May Explain Why Scooter Braun and His A-List Clients Are Parting Ways
- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids to Perform at MTV VMAs
- How Scooter Braun Became One of Music’s Most Powerful — and Controversial — Managers
- Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Manager Scooter Braun
- Demi Lovato Rallies for Abortion Rights in Expletive-Filled New Song ‘Swine’
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment