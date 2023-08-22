Weeks ahead of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, the award show has revealed a handful of performers slated to hit the stage, including Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.

Lovato, who has been sharing singles off her upcoming Revamped album, has been nominated in the Best Pop and Video for Good VMA categories. The pop star is releasing rock re-recordings of some of her hits, and fans are expecting her to perform a song off the record, though what she will sing has not been announced.

Karol G, the first woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, is nominated for Artist of the Year and will be bringing her Bichota Season to the MTV stage for the first time.

Following last year's electric performance, Italian rock band Måneskin is set to perform their new song "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)," out Sept. 1.

And K-Pop group Stray Kids is gearing up for the U.S. broadcast premiere of their new track "S-CLASS" and is competing for their first MTV Moon Person in the Best K-Pop category.

Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with eight followed by SZA with six, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira with four.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in 15 categories, including Video of the Year, Song of the Summer and Best New Artist.

The MTV VMAs will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.