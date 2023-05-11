The Takeaway: After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship led to their exit from GMA3 in January, ABC has officially announced their replacements.

It's a new dawn at GMA3.

After the departures of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in January, Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will act as the new permanent co-hosts of ABC's GMA3: What You Need to Know, the network confirmed to The Messenger.

Pilgrim has served as co-anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning America since 2018, while Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 and has frequently filled in on GMA3 while the network searched for replacements.

The duo will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who will continue as GMA3's chief health and medical correspondent.

Morgan celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a photo of himself, Pilgrim and Ashton captioned, "GOOD MORNING AMERICA. 'All it takes is one move from God. Just one!' IT’S OFFICIAL! #NetworkNewsAnchor #Grateful #GMA3 #Blessed#StayFaithful #signedsealeddelivered #ThankYou"

With Pilgrim making the jump to GMA3, Gio Benitez will now co-anchor Good Morning America weekends with Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

The announcement helps put a ribbon on the saga of Robach and Holmes, whose off-air romance was made public on Nov. 30. Though the co-hosts returned to GMA3 in the immediate aftermath of their relationship breaking, they were put on hiatus days later so an internal investigation could be conducted.

In January, ABC announced that the network was parting ways with Robach and Holmes.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement January 27. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In March, Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue. The couple married in 2010.

Holmes, meanwhile, filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in December. He and Fiebig also tied the knot in 2010.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.