Q&A: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New Orchestral Album, Why He Can’t Wait to Catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

"We're always open to suggestions," says Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "If somebody says, 'You want to do a gig on the moon?' we'd be like, 'Well, is it physically possible yet?' Ask Elon Musk! We're up for anything."

On Friday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are entering new territory with the release of Drastic Symphonies, on which they join the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for rearrangements of 16 songs from the Leppard catalog, including "Hysteria" and "Animal." Next week, they hit Europe for a new run of co-headlining dates with Mötley Crüe (who have been publicly feuding with recently fired guitarist Mick Mars). Next month comes an authorized memoir/scrapbook, Definitely, and a comprehensive Def Leppard documentary is in the works.

Over Zoom from a London hotel room, Elliott explains that after more than 45 years, having to rethink the workings of being a band during the pandemic led to an explosion of creativity. "It's given us such bravado that we wish we'd had 40 years ago," he says. "Now we feel way more confident. It's made us very aware of the fact that, as weird as some of these opportunities might be for us, we've done way more difficult things and pulled it off."

Was an orchestral album something you'd always wanted to do?

No, I gotta be honest, it was never on my bucket list. The label made the suggestion, and they had done an Elvis one, Beach Boys, Queen — this is exalted company, and why would we not want to do that? But we're not just going to let them put out a Greatest Hits piece of toast and slap the strings like butter on top. We've got to have control, because certain songs will not work and certain songs will. We're not prepared to make the back of the sleeve look good to the detriment of the music inside.

We attacked it like we were making a new record. I wanted to be able to get in there and dig deep and change arrangements and chop things up and take things out. We were heavily involved in rearranging, rerecording, deconstructing, and reconstructing.

What did you learn about the songs by pulling them apart that way?

First, you just talk and write them down on a sheet of paper. Instantly, "Let's Get Rocked," we just went, "Nope." We didn't even bother trying it. It's the wrong kind of song. But knowing full well the label did want hits, we tried "Photograph." It sounded hideous. We tried "Rock of Ages." It sounded hideous.

But most of them are all the symphonic songs that we've written over the years, that you could say should have had strings in the first place. And in fairness, a song like "Hysteria" was very symphonic — there's 11 guitar parts on the original version.

You said this wasn't a bucket list thing for you. What's still left on that list?

"Bucket list" is a funny thing, because what you're judging yourself against when you form a band is what you know. And in 1977, Zeppelin was still a band; the Beatles were only split seven years. There were only two bands that were 13 or 15 years old, the Who and the Stones, but everybody else had a five-to-10-year shelf life. So once we surpassed that, all the things that I thought would be bucket list, we've more than achieved. And let's not forget: a band that has never split up is going to go through turbulence — and God, have we been through some turbulence. But turbulence is, by nature, something you come out of the other end.

So in 2008, it was like, "You want to do a gig with Taylor Swift?" Yeah, we do! Put a few noses out of joint. "Do you want to do a song with Tim McGraw? How about Alison Krauss?" Yes! Because the path that we chose to be on is quite narrow, and what we like to do is try and widen it a little bit. It's a very important path, don't get me wrong. Rock is great — we love it; we don't want to be anything but. But we like to think that we're one of those bands like Queen or Brian Wilson that will push the envelope a little bit here and there.

Speaking of turbulence, you're about to go back out with Mötley Crüe, who have been having a rough patch in recent months. Is that tough for you to watch?

Well, yes, it is, I suppose. When this stuff comes up, I'll get a text from Nikki [Sixx] going, "Beware, shit's about to hit the fan," or something like that. And you just send him a thing back going, "Dude, heart's with you, I wish you all the best," because there's really not much else you can do. I'm not his advisor and he doesn't need me as an advisor; none of them do. This is an internal issue that Mötley will sort out in their own way.

Aerosmith is the latest major rock band to announce their retirement. Do you allow yourself to think about that and how you might handle it?

I don't think about it until somebody like yourself asks the question. I think our average age is about 62. That puts us 20 years younger than the Stones and McCartney, 10 years younger than Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, the Eagles. Mentally, we're on the top of our game. We're in the current; we're in the now.

Things change, and you don't know what's going to happen. Whatever does trip you up, it's hardly likely to be some big backstage fight; it's probably going to be health reasons. But whatever happens, it's not happening at the moment, so long may it not happen.

Will you see your friend Taylor at any of the shows on her current tour?

Obviously, I'd love to, if there's a day off and we happen to be in the right area. I saw the video footage of when she dives into the water. If you can afford the budget to do something like that, you have to do it. It looks like an astonishingly long, complex and entertaining show. It's not just turning up with an acoustic guitar, singing songs about her ex-boyfriends. She's really entertaining people. And that's what we try and do within the constraints of what Def Leppard is.