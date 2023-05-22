Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Discusses Recovery After Post-Concert Attack

Rick Allen is speaking out on his recovery process after he was attacked in Florida following a concert in March.

The drummer was smoking outside of the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale following a Def Leppard concert when he was attacked.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, the musician discussed intimate details of the incident, including the fact that he believes it probably wasn't targeted.

"I don't think he knew who I was, but he must have seen that I wasn't a threat because, you know, I've only got one arm," he said to GMA. Allen has been an amputee for nearly 40 years following a car crash in 1984 and a surgery the following year.

According to the artist, he didn't see the attacker coming.

"I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this dark sort of flash and the next thing I knew was... I was on the ground," he recounted. "I landed on my backside, and then... hit my head on the pavement."

Allen also recalled telling his attacker, "I am no threat to you."

A woman approached the scene to help Allen, but the suspect allegedly attacked her as well. Fort Lauderdale police have now arrested 19-year-old Max Hartley and have charged him with two counts of battery and four counts of criminal mischief, according to reports. Hartley has pleaded not guilty, GMA reported.

As for the recovery process, the drummer says that the crash in 1984 and the amputation the following year better prepared him to cope with this recent attack.

"I immediately just went to that place of, just feeling grateful for that fact that I have an amazing wife and an incredible family," Allen shared. "I started just thanking... a higher power for the fact that I'm still here."