Deaths of Lil Tay and Her Brother Are 'Under Investigation,' Family Says
Entertainment.
Deaths of Lil Tay and Her Brother Are ‘Under Investigation,’ Family Says

Her brother, Jason Tian, accused her father of physical and mental abuse in 2021

Published
Taylor Henderson
Lil TayLil Tay/Instagram

Lil Tay, an internet sensation and rapper, has reportedly died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," reads a statement on Lil Tay's official Instagram page, presumably written by her family. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

The Canadian teen, whose real name is reportedly Claire Hope, rose to fame in 2018 with expletive-laden YouTube videos flexing stacks of cash and lavish cars. Tay said she was 9 years old at the time, which would make her about 14 at the time of her death. Her exact age is unknown.

The post goes on to say Tay's brother has also died. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it reads. Though his identity has not been confirmed, it is believed to be her only publicly known sibling, Jason Tian.

In 2021, Tian organized a GoFundMe to "Save Tay from a Life of Abuse" from her father, Chris Hope. In the lengthy plea for $19,000, Tian accused Hope of physically and mentally abusing Tay, stealing millions of dollars from her, and failing to pay over $400,000 in child support.

"As a result of this situation [Lil Tay] has been in a state of depression," he wrote at the time.

Tian's age would be about 20 years old now.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the post concludes.

Their causes of death have not been revealed.

The Messenger has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for confirmation.

