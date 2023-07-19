‘Dear David’ Trailer Brings Haunting Viral Twitter Thread to Life - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Dear David’ Trailer Brings Haunting Viral Twitter Thread to Life

'So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me,' wrote Buzzfeed illustrator Adam Ellis in the first tweet of his viral thread from 2017

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Buzzfeed illustrator Adam Ellis’ viral twitter thread about his NYC haunting comes to life in the first trailer for Lionsgate and Buzzfeed Studios’ Dear DavidLionsgate/YouTube

Everyone's favorite 2017 Twitter obsession is hitting the big screen.

The first trailer for Dear David dropped Wednesday, bringing the thread by Buzzfeed illustrator Adam Ellis to life after he claimed his New York City apartment was haunted by the eponymous ghost child.

Augustus Prew (The Morning Show) plays Ellis, who gains a mysterious new follower named David after engaging with Twitter trolls. But when he's visited by an apparition while in sleep paralysis, Adam becomes convinced he's being haunted online and IRL.

Justin Long and Andrea Bang also star in the movie from director John McPhail and screenwriter Mike Van Waes.

"So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child, and he's trying to kill me," wrote Ellis on Aug. 7, 2017, in the first tweet, continuing to document the haunting in a thread for several months.

The thread included some chilling backstory, illustrations, photo "evidence" and even spooky videos of supposed paranormal activity.

In 2018, Buzzfeed Studios announced plans to turn the social media serial into a movie.

Dear David premieres Oct. 13 in theaters and Digital on Demand.

