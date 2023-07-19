‘Dear David’ Trailer Brings Haunting Viral Twitter Thread to Life

Everyone's favorite 2017 Twitter obsession is hitting the big screen.
The first trailer for Dear David dropped Wednesday, bringing the thread by Buzzfeed illustrator Adam Ellis to life after he claimed his New York City apartment was haunted by the eponymous ghost child.
Augustus Prew (The Morning Show) plays Ellis, who gains a mysterious new follower named David after engaging with Twitter trolls. But when he's visited by an apparition while in sleep paralysis, Adam becomes convinced he's being haunted online and IRL.
Justin Long and Andrea Bang also star in the movie from director John McPhail and screenwriter Mike Van Waes.
- BuzzFeed CEO Is Reportedly Asking for $150 Million for Its Entertainment Network
- Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’: Trailer, Release Date and Everything to Know
- Universal Studios Unveils Halloween Horror Nights ‘The Last of Us’ Haunted House
- Buzzfeed CEO Says AI Will ‘Replace the Majority’ of Static Content’ in the Next Few Years
- David Duchovny Walks ‘X-Files’-Themed Picket Line With Clever Sign
"So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child, and he's trying to kill me," wrote Ellis on Aug. 7, 2017, in the first tweet, continuing to document the haunting in a thread for several months.
The thread included some chilling backstory, illustrations, photo "evidence" and even spooky videos of supposed paranormal activity.
In 2018, Buzzfeed Studios announced plans to turn the social media serial into a movie.
Dear David premieres Oct. 13 in theaters and Digital on Demand.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment