Arguably one of the saddest deaths on Deadwood, that of a child being trampled by a horse, was apparently a snap decision made by the show's creator due to off-camera drama.

Timothy Olyphant, star of the iconic HBO series, dropped by The Rich Eisen Show for an episode posted on Tuesday in which he shared a wild tale about one of the most heartbreaking moments in Deadwood, the cult favorite Western series that ran for three seasons and one movie.

Mostly there to talk about Justified: City Primeval, Olyphant was asked for his "favorite" Deadwood story. The 55-year-old actor began to chuckle and said that while he likely should not be dishing, he was going to anyway, likely since so much time had passed.

The cast of "Deadwood." HBO

"There was a character on the show — perhaps it was a young character — and there was some brouhaha going on that someone connected to that actor was being a pain in the ass," Olyphant said, giving hints as to who it was, but not naming names. "And there was some drama behind the scenes."

Olyphant, who played Seth Bullock, said that soon thereafter, an irked David Milch (the show's creator) paid a visit to his trailer and said just six words: "We're going to kill the kid."

From the snap decision came one of the most upsetting events in the series, which unfolded over several episodes in the second season: Young William Bullock, played by Josh Eriksson, is trampled by a horse and dies from his injuries.

In a complete tear-jerking moment, the boy's mother, played by Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn, and Olyphant's character, who is William's uncle-turned-stepfather, tell the child it is OK to let go as he is painfully deteriorating.

Milch reportedly said the boy's death was going to be "wonderful" for Olyphant, as it was going to weigh heavily on his character.

"You saw the show — there was a kid who died. It was a tragic event. The whole town witnessed it," Olyphant said. "So, [Milch] wasn't wrong. It was incredible drama. It took up a bulk of that season — and I was like, 'What the f--- was this season going to be about?'"

Deadwood is currently streaming on Max. Justified: City Primeval premieres with the first two episodes on Tuesday, July 18 at 10/9c on FX with episodes available the next day on Hulu.