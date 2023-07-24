The 2023 Daytime Emmys were supposed to take place in person and air on CBS in June, but the writers' strike had other plans. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) postponed the award show and now that the actors' union has joined the Writers Guild of America on the strike lines, it's unclear when or if the 2023 awards will take place.

"We currently do not have any plans to reschedule the Daytime Emmys until both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp told The Messenger.

The organization (which does not have oversight over the Primetime Emmys, currently scheduled for Sept. 18 and at risk of being postponed) is also in charge of the Children's & Family Emmys, which are still tentatively planned for mid-December.

"A decision on that obviously will come much closer to the date. We remain cautiously optimistic that everything will be resolved by then and that those ceremonies can move forward as planned," Sharp added.

The News & Documentary Emmys, which also fall under the NATAS purview, will still go ahead in September as those participants are not under WGA or SAG-AFTRA contracts with the Association of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). If the Hollywood strikes are not resolved by mid-fall, both the Daytime Emmys and the Children's & Family Emmys may have to wait until 2024 for ceremonies.

"We have a few more months before [canceling] becomes a concern," Sharp explained. "By the same token with Daytime, we need a couple of months heads up in order to reschedule it. The judging is complete, the nominees have been announced in Daytime, but we don't have a date. As such, there is no venue anymore...So if the strikes were to end tomorrow, we would then start looking at the calendar and seeing okay, 'What can we do now to make this work?' and go from there."

For now, the Children's & Family Emmys will continue as planned, but Sharp is among the many hoping that the unions and the studios can reach a fair deal sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully cooler heads prevail and a fair deal can be struck on both sides," he said.