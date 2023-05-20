‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Says Dad’s Death Led to Her Decision to Leave the Soap Opera

In a heartfelt essay for Today, Camila Banus reveals why she decided to leave Days of Our Lives after thirteen years of portraying Gabi Hernandez and how her dad's death by suicide led to that difficult decision.

On Friday, the actress spoke candidly about her experience on the daytime soap opera, saying it was truly the "days of [her] life" before detailing her reason for walking away.

"I did it for me and the dreams that surpassed Days of Our Lives," Banus, who announced her departure earlier this month, said of her decision to leave. "I did it for my family: past, present and future. I did it for my dad, in honor of the person he thought I could be — but never could see me become."

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When Banus was 19 years old and just beginning her journey on Days, her father died by suicide.

"When he died, I handled it the best way I could as a 19-year-old, which was… not to tell anybody," she wrote. "A couple of days later I returned to set and life moved on. I buried my grief, I buried my anger, I buried my sadness. I put on a smile for a long time."

After undergoing therapy, Banus said she began talking about her dad's death — something that ultimately helped her cope and realize her purpose.

"I had always spoken to my dad about my dreams," she wrote. "He knew my ultimate goal is to create amazing stories and cultivate characters — to be on the big screen. That was part of why I walked away. He didn't stay to see his dreams realized — the depression took over. I need to reach mine for him, and me, and our family."

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Concluding the essay, Banus said she ultimately wants to "leave a legacy for my family, honoring the sacrifices that my Cuban immigrant parents made for me so that I could pursue those dreams."

"Now, in Florida, when I look at the water, I think of my dad," she wrote. "I feel his embrace. And I know: He would be so proud of me."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.