    Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against 3 Former ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants

    The FUBU founder is seeking the order after the owners of Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs accused him of cutting them out of profits

    Dan Trainor
    Shark Tank's Daymond John has filed a temporary restraining order against the owners of Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, who accepted an offer from John on the reality series in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Times.

    John sought the order in response to a prior L.A. Times article published May 18, in which Bubba's Q's owners — former NFL player Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani — called their business dealings with John "a nightmare."

    "After repeated attempts to give the Bakers the ability to correct their violations, it is unfortunate that it has come to this," Zach Rosenfield, a spokesperson for John, says in a statement to The Messenger. "This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers' blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago."

    The statement concludes, "Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."

    In the L.A. Times article, the Bakers alleged that John balked on the $300,000 deal for 30 percent of the company that was shown on Shark Tank and later revised the deal for $100,000 and a 35 percent stake in Bubba's Q. In the first three years of business, the Bakers claimed Bubba's Q earned $16 million in revenue, but the family only saw 4 percent of the profits.

    John first responded to fallout from the article in a May 21 video on TikTok, in which he said Stacy Perman, who wrote the piece for the Times, "did not understand business as well as I would have liked her to." He went on to call it a "flawed interview" with "false narratives."

    "I am all about empowerment," John continued in the video. "I am not going to allow these people to stain myself as well as the great institute of Shark Tank."

