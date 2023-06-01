Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against 3 Former ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants
The FUBU founder is seeking the order after the owners of Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs accused him of cutting them out of profits
Shark Tank's Daymond John has filed a temporary restraining order against the owners of Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, who accepted an offer from John on the reality series in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Times.
John sought the order in response to a prior L.A. Times article published May 18, in which Bubba's Q's owners — former NFL player Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani — called their business dealings with John "a nightmare."
"After repeated attempts to give the Bakers the ability to correct their violations, it is unfortunate that it has come to this," Zach Rosenfield, a spokesperson for John, says in a statement to The Messenger. "This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers' blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago."
The statement concludes, "Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Florida Seeks Restraining Order to Stop Mass Release of Migrants
- ‘Shark Tank’ Investor Barbara Corcoran Recreates Martha Stewart’s ‘SI’ Cover
- Shark Tanks, M&M’s, and Dinosaur Bones: Inside the World of Celebrity Real Estate
- Trump Continues to Attack E. Jean Carroll as She Seeks to Expand Defamation Suit Against Him
In the L.A. Times article, the Bakers alleged that John balked on the $300,000 deal for 30 percent of the company that was shown on Shark Tank and later revised the deal for $100,000 and a 35 percent stake in Bubba's Q. In the first three years of business, the Bakers claimed Bubba's Q earned $16 million in revenue, but the family only saw 4 percent of the profits.
John first responded to fallout from the article in a May 21 video on TikTok, in which he said Stacy Perman, who wrote the piece for the Times, "did not understand business as well as I would have liked her to." He went on to call it a "flawed interview" with "false narratives."
"I am all about empowerment," John continued in the video. "I am not going to allow these people to stain myself as well as the great institute of Shark Tank."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance RobertsEntertainment
- Billy Joel Announces End of 10-Year Madison Square Garden ResidencyEntertainment
- Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV AppsEntertainment
- ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car AccidentEntertainment
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief TimelineEntertainment
- ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged WifeEntertainment
- Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jessie J Says Childbirth Did Not Go to Plan, But Still ‘Everything I Wanted’Entertainment
- Kanye West Sued After Allegedly Assaulting PhotographerEntertainment
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Was a Mirror and a Salve for My Own DepressionEntertainment
- Calling All Tailors: How You Can Work for Angelina JolieEntertainment