Dax Shepard is thinking ahead.

During Thursday's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the actor and clinical psychologist Dr. Wendy Mogel openly discussed the boundaries he plans to establish with his future adult children if they ever plan on moving back home.

"One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they're 30 and they're living at home," Mogel said. "Or even if they're 25. To say, you know, 'If you're gonna have somebody sleep over, I don't want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there's a stranger there in the morning.'"

"So, we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?" asked Shepard, who shares daughters Delta, 10, and Lincoln, 8, with wife Kristen Bell. "I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen."

"It's not going to be for me," he noted, adding, "I'm very pro-sex. I hope they're very happy and adventurous."

"Where are they supposed to have [sex], Dax?" Mogel then asked.

"In their car, like everyone else did, I guess," he joked.

Shepard and Bell are often open regarding their parenting decisions. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell revealed that their two daughters enjoy the taste of non-alcoholic beer — which drew mixed reactions from fans.

"[Dax is] a recovering addict," Bell, said of her husband, "but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset. As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

After receiving some backlash, Bell spoke further about why they choose to allow it during an appearance on Shepard's podcast.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids," Bell said of the haters. "It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want."

'If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink N.A. beer sometimes, that's fine with me," Bell emphasized. "Because I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says. Because this is our family and not your business."