Dax Shepard Jokes About Rules for His Daughters’ Future Sex Lives if Living Under His Roof - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Dax Shepard Jokes About Rules for His Daughters’ Future Sex Lives if Living Under His Roof

'I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen,' Shepard joked during a recent podcast episode

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 16, 2023 in Austin, TexasJason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

Dax Shepard is thinking ahead.

During Thursday's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the actor and clinical psychologist Dr. Wendy Mogel openly discussed the boundaries he plans to establish with his future adult children if they ever plan on moving back home.

"One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they're 30 and they're living at home," Mogel said. "Or even if they're 25. To say, you know, 'If you're gonna have somebody sleep over, I don't want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there's a stranger there in the morning.'"

"So, we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?" asked Shepard, who shares daughters Delta, 10, and Lincoln, 8, with wife Kristen Bell. "I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen."

"It's not going to be for me," he noted, adding, "I'm very pro-sex. I hope they're very happy and adventurous."

"Where are they supposed to have [sex], Dax?" Mogel then asked. 

"In their car, like everyone else did, I guess," he joked.

Read More

Shepard and Bell are often open regarding their parenting decisions. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell revealed that their two daughters enjoy the taste of non-alcoholic beer — which drew mixed reactions from fans.

"[Dax is] a recovering addict," Bell, said of her husband, "but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset. As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

After receiving some backlash, Bell spoke further about why they choose to allow it during an appearance on Shepard's podcast.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids," Bell said of the haters. "It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want."

'If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink N.A. beer sometimes, that's fine with me," Bell emphasized. "Because I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says. Because this is our family and not your business."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.