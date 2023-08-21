David Harbour Reveals Taylor Swift Left His Stepdaughter ‘Speechless’ With Handwritten Note - The Messenger
Entertainment.
David Harbour Reveals Taylor Swift Left His Stepdaughter ‘Speechless’ With Handwritten Note

'We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter...it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery,' the 'Stranger Things' actor recalled

Christina Dugan Ramirez
David Harbour, Taylor SwiftCharley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift knows how to make her fans feel special ... just ask David Harbour.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that was posted last week, the Stranger Things actor shared a jaw-dropping moment that left his stepdaughter speechless at Swift's concert in Minnesota.

"I did say as we went in, 'If there is an opportunity to say hello …' And they said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after the concert,'" he said. "We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

While Harbour, who wed Lily Allen in September 2020, didn't share what the letter said, he did mention that Swift promised to send his stepdaughter a wave from the stage.

"I didn't really have any idea, it's not really my … my thing was Madonna. I saw Madonna concerts, I saw Guns N' Roses concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that's like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don't know when she pees. It's ridiculous — she's a force of nature."

This isn't the first time Swift has left a fan speechless with a handwritten note.

During her time performing in Los Angeles, Swift sent Alicia Keys' son Genesis a personal note as well.

"Big love to @TaylorSwift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" Keys shared on Instagram with video memories from the concert. "Genesis adores U."

Swifties were able to catch a glimpse of a special letter the "Shake It Off" singer wrote to her 8-year-old fan.  

"Gen, Hi my friend!!" the handwritten note said. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

