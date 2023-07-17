David Duchovny Walks ‘X-Files’-Themed Picket Line With Clever Sign
See David Duchovny attending the actors' strike picket at Fox with a very appropriate sign
It's the second day of actors joining Hollywood writers on the picket lines, and the nostalgia is already hitting hard. First, Hilary Duff joined How I Met Your Father castmate Francia Raisa in a singalong of her Lizzie McGuire Movie hit "What Dreams Are Made Of," and now there are pictures of David Duchovny attending an X-Files themed picket at Fox with a very appropriate sign. "The residuals are out there," his sign read, along with a picture of a spaceship.
Writer Laura Jacqmin was one of the strikers who shared a pic of Duchovny. "I was in middle school when The X-Files premiered," she tweeted. "It’s one of the first shows I fell in love with; one of the reasons I became a TV writer. And today, David Duchovny joined us on the picket lines in support of fair contracts for all. Life etc etc!!!"
- Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and More Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG-AFTRA
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Hollywood Actors Hit the Picket Lines: See Jason Sudeikis, Fran Drescher and More Go On Strike
- Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and More React to SAG-AFTRA Strike
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
Actress Annabeth Gish, who played Agent Monica Reyes, also walked the X-Files themed picket line, along with other actors and writers from the series. Producer Frank Spotnitz sponsored a fruit cart to picketers, who were walking in nearly 90 degree heat. Writer Will Landman chronicled the themed picket in a Twitter thread.
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland declared on Thursday that actors are going on strike after the actors' union and the studios failed to reach a deal by the extended contract deadline on Wednesday night. The strike officially began on Friday, July 14, and sent actors and performers out to the picket lines, where members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking since May 2.
