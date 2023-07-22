Dave Coulier is ready to welcome some "surprise" special guests on his new video podcast, Full House Rewind.

"This is just the beginning, so there are going to be many surprises along the way," the Full House alum tells The Messenger while teasing who the guests could be. "We didn't want to peak too early, so, I think everybody knows who I'm talking about... so we're gonna have those surprises join us and I can't wait because we are a family."

Though Coulier stayed mum on who exactly the mystery guests are, notable Full House stars who have shied away from the spotlight in recent years include Lori Loughlin — who was released from prison in December 2020 after a two-month stint for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal — and of course, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, both of whom did not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner in the Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

While the surprise guests remain a mystery for now, Coulier has shared clips of celebs he's filmed with so far, including John Stamos — who portrayed Uncle Jesse on both Full House and Fuller House and recently dedicated his show with The Beach Boys to the late Bob Saget.

Stamos' Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck has also been featured in promo clips for Full House Rewind.

In addition to teasing who else from the Full House family could appear on the podcast, the comedian and hockey enthusiast revealed what goes on in the cast's group chat.

"We never miss birthdays. We never miss... sometimes it's anniversaries, sometimes it's like, 'Can you imagine 35 years ago, we just met?' Or it's just really silly stuff that happens," Coulier says. "You have to remember, we've been through everything that a real family goes through: Births, deaths, marriages, divorces, pick-ups, cancellations, and we've really stuck very close to each other and continue to support each other. That's really nice. It's a nice feeling at the end of the day."

The debut episode of Full House Rewind premieres Friday on YouTube.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dave Coulier spoke to The Messenger about his podcast.