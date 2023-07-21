Dave Coulier Reflects on Bob Saget’s Death Amid ‘Full House Rewind’ Podcast Launch: ‘It’s Still Hard’ (Exclusive)

Dave Coulier is reflecting on his relationship with Full House co-star Bob Saget more than a year after his death.

"It's still hard," the comedian exclusively tells The Messenger. "I was thinking about Bob yesterday and I had so many silly bits that I can only do with Bob, and I'll think of one and I also think to myself, 'I can't ever call and connect with him in that way.'"

Coulier goes on to say that he and the rest of the Full House cast do all they can to keep Saget's memory alive, which is why he dedicated the first episode of his Full House Rewind video podcast to the late actor.

"The very first episode of Full House Rewind is dedicated to Bob and his legacy and keeping the memory of his spirit alive because he means so much to me personally as a friend and a brother," the Michigan native explains. "I know how much he meant to Full House fans as Danny Tanner. So, we really wanted to pay homage to him as a human being and we do that on the very first episode."

Coulier also opens up to The Messenger about how the idea for the podcast came about — and reveals that he had never watched Full House until launching Full House Rewind.

"People talk about it with such reverence and such love that I thought, well, I think it's time I revisit all those years. And so, there was a curiosity that I had of, I need to take a peek at some of this stuff," he says.

The voice actor adds: "So it's really a trip down memory lane for me as I relive all of these 192 episodes. It's fantastic. I'm finding myself fully entertained and laughing at the silliness of it. But I also realize how much heart that the show had and I'm starting to understand why people fell in love with us all those years ago."

The debut episode of Full House Rewind premieres Friday on YouTube.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dave Coulier spoke to The Messenger about his podcast.