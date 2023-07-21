Dave Coulier Admits He Never Watched ‘Full House’ Until Launching New Podcast ‘Full House Rewind’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Dave Coulier Admits He Never Watched ‘Full House’ Until Launching New Podcast ‘Full House Rewind’ (Exclusive)

'The very first episode of Full House Rewind is dedicated to Bob [Saget] and his legacy,' the actor behind Uncle Joey exclusively tells The Messenger

Published
Olivia Jakiel
Actor / Comedian Dave Coulier attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Dave Coulier is taking a stroll down memory lane with the launch of his new video podcast, Full House Rewind

The actor and comedian — who starred on Full House as lovable Uncle Joey from 1987 to 1995 and reprised his role in the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, more than 20 years later — reveals he had never watched the beloved sitcom until recently.

"The reason we wanted to come up with the podcast was just to kind of say, 'Thank you,' to all of our Full House fans," Coulier tells The Messenger. "I realized all these years I had never watched the show, so people talk about it with such reverence and such love that I thought, 'Well, I think it's time I revisit all those years.'"

"There was a curiosity that I had, I need to take a peek at some of this stuff," he explains.

Coulier continues: "It's really a trip down memory lane for me as I relive all of these 192 episodes. It's fantastic. I'm finding myself fully entertained and laughing at the silliness of it. But I also realize how much heart that the show had and I'm starting to understand why people fell in love with us all those years ago. So, it's really a connection for myself with the shows, but it's also an homage to the fans that made us the hit that we became."

The Out of Control alum also reveals that the inaugural episode of the podcast is dedicated to the late Bob Saget, who famously portrayed beloved TV dad Danny Tanner.

"The very first episode of Full House Rewind is dedicated to Bob and his legacy and keeping the memory of his spirit alive because he means so much to me personally as a friend and a brother," Coulier shares. "I know how much he meant to Full House fans as Danny Tanner. So, we really wanted to pay homage to him as a human being and we do that on the very first episode."

The debut episode of Full House Rewind premieres Friday on YouTube.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dave Coulier spoke to The Messenger about his podcast.

