Dave Chappelle Celebrates 50th Birthday With Pete Davidson, John Mayer and More at NYC’s Madison Square Garden - The Messenger
Dave Chappelle Celebrates 50th Birthday With Pete Davidson, John Mayer and More at NYC’s Madison Square Garden

He wrapped up his four-night run at Madison Square Garden with a bunch of celebrity friends

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Dave Chappelle Don Arnold/Getty Images for Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle celebrated his 50th birthday Saturday night in New York City while simultaneously wrapping up his four-night run at Madison Square Garden with a bunch of celebrity friends, including Pete Davidson, Busta Rhymes, John Mayer, Common, Justin Timberlake and others.

During his set, Davidson reportedly said that he just got out of rehab and joked that doing drugs once he turns 30 in November will no longer be viewed as cute, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fellow Saturday Night Live star Michael Che also performed as did Ronnie Chung, Michelle Wolf and Jeff Ross, as Mike Tyson applauded from the audience.

Though Chappelle was celebrating turning 50, his birthday was actually on Thursday. Also turning 50 this year is hip-hop. That occasion was celebrated by rappers Common, T.I. and Busta Rhymes, who busted out a set of their hits in honor of the comedian. John Mayer also performed, accompanying himself on guitar, and traded some jokes with Chappelle, the report said.

Other guests who appeared with Chappelle in New York included Chris Rock, Jon Steward, Aziz Ansari, Nas, The Roots, De La Soul, Ludacris and more.

The shows at the Garden were the kick-off of Chappelle’s It’s a Celebration Bitches Tour, which will also hit Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, and other cities in the fall.

