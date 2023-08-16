Daughter of Luis Ángel — El Flaco — Drowns at 21

Luis Angel Franco, better known as "El Flaco," is mourning the death of his daughter, Maria Robles, after she died on Monday. She was 21.
According to a statement from Franco via Univision, Robles died after she drowned on a beach near the resort Mazatlan in Sinaloa, Mexico. Per local reports, the musician's daughter was accompanied by at least two friends, at least one of whom was rescued by local authorities.
"Dear friends, family and press: it is with a profound sadness that I have to share the departure of my beloved daughter Maria Fernanda. I appreciate all of the messages of support and love that I've received. I'll be able to reply to them later on. I beg for your understanding on this profound pain that I'm experiencing and I'm grateful for your empathy so my privacy can be respected," he said in the statement, per Univision and translated by Hola.
"[This] is the biggest pain one can ever experience," Franco continued in the statement.
According to the NY Post, Robles' friends reportedly saw her body washing up on the beach and called for help.
The Los Recoditos vocalist also took to social media for the first time since his daughter's death on Tuesday. In an Instagram story, fellow musician Carlos Anderson, also known as El Obama, shared a song in honor of Robles, tagging Franco.
"Last night I wrote this song with a lot of respect for my friend, El Flaco, for this loss of his daughter Maria Fernanda. I'm sending you a big hug. [My condolences.]" he said in Spanish. "I think that as a human being, it's fathomable to a certain point to lose a father or a mother even a partner, but never to lose a child. A big hug, friend."
- Father Who Drowned Saving Daughter From Rip Current Was NYC Firefighter
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation
- Maine Dad Drowns While Trying to Rescue Two Daughters
- Mexico City Holds Mass Celebration for Gay, Transgender Rights
- Michael Jordan’s Sale of Charlotte Hornets Approved
Franco shared Robles with ex-wife Maricruz Robles. Although Maria was not his biological daughter, he adopted her at the age of 2 and was a father figure to her. He also shares two other children with Maricruz — Angela, 19, and Luis, 13.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business