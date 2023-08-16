Daughter of Luis Ángel — El Flaco — Drowns at 21

Luis Angel Franco, better known as "El Flaco," is mourning the death of his daughter, Maria Robles, after she died on Monday. She was 21.

According to a statement from Franco via Univision, Robles died after she drowned on a beach near the resort Mazatlan in Sinaloa, Mexico. Per local reports, the musician's daughter was accompanied by at least two friends, at least one of whom was rescued by local authorities.

"Dear friends, family and press: it is with a profound sadness that I have to share the departure of my beloved daughter Maria Fernanda. I appreciate all of the messages of support and love that I've received. I'll be able to reply to them later on. I beg for your understanding on this profound pain that I'm experiencing and I'm grateful for your empathy so my privacy can be respected," he said in the statement, per Univision and translated by Hola.

"[This] is the biggest pain one can ever experience," Franco continued in the statement.

According to the NY Post, Robles' friends reportedly saw her body washing up on the beach and called for help.

The Los Recoditos vocalist also took to social media for the first time since his daughter's death on Tuesday. In an Instagram story, fellow musician Carlos Anderson, also known as El Obama, shared a song in honor of Robles, tagging Franco.

"Last night I wrote this song with a lot of respect for my friend, El Flaco, for this loss of his daughter Maria Fernanda. I'm sending you a big hug. [My condolences.]" he said in Spanish. "I think that as a human being, it's fathomable to a certain point to lose a father or a mother even a partner, but never to lose a child. A big hug, friend."

Franco shared Robles with ex-wife Maricruz Robles. Although Maria was not his biological daughter, he adopted her at the age of 2 and was a father figure to her. He also shares two other children with Maricruz — Angela, 19, and Luis, 13.