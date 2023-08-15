Darren Kent, who played the role of Goatherd in a 2014 episode of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, has died. He was 36.

Kent's death was announced on the Facebook page of Carey Dodd Associates, a London talent agency for actors both in the UK, Europe and the United States.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," the post, shared Tuesday, read. "His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend."

More recently, Kent appeared on an episode of the UK series Malpractice earlier this year, and he made two guest appearances on the long-running UK series EastEnders in 2022.

He also appeared as a corpse in a scene alongside Chris Pine in this year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

After news of Kent's death was announced, tributes began to flood in from some of his friends and collaborators.

Darren Kent attends the Raindance Film Festival's Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel on August 20, 2019 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images

"What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years," director and screenwriter Jane Gull wrote. "Life won't be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx."

"My heart is broken," TV personality Sandi Bogle added. "My long time amazing wonderful great friend Darren Kent has passed away my condolences to his family May he rest in peace he is one of Gods beautiful Angels he will be truly missed."

No immediate cause of death for Kent was announced.