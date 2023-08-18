Darius Jackson Slams ‘False’ Stories About His Life After Keke Palmer Breakup

Darius Jackson is trying to set the record straight about the headlines surrounding his recent breakup.

Just days after a report surfaced claiming the fitness instructor had "moved on" following his split from Keke Palmer, Jackson appeared to address the chatter on social media.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me," he said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday. "So all these sites and post about me making any type of statement is false."

Meanwhile, Palmer shared a message about the importance of "actions and feelings" in an Instagram post hours later.

"My sister is studying to be a professor and she has been teaching me so much about our experienced reality," she wrote online. "The idea around words helping us to express our feelings being the very thing that warps what we feel is so interesting. Because no matter the language we agree on, no matter the labels or boxes, our perception of those words are still based on our INDIVIDUAL understanding."

Palmer continued, "This is why actions and feelings are so important. Sometimes words simply aren't enough because they reduce things or expand them."

Palmer and Jackson — who share 5-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton — were together for two years before their reported split. Rumors of trouble in paradise spread when Jackson openly criticized the outfit Palmer wore during a night out at Usher's Las Vegas residency concert.

"It's the outfit tho," Jackson wrote when commenting on a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher. "You a mom."

The pair later unfollowed one another on Instagram before Palmer shaded Jackson in Usher's new music video for "Boyfriend"

"I'm so tired," she said in the video. "I'm a mother, after all."