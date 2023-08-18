Darius Jackson Slams ‘False’ Stories About His Life After Keke Palmer Breakup - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Darius Jackson Slams ‘False’ Stories About His Life After Keke Palmer Breakup

'I haven't spoken to anyone about anything,' Jackson shared in response to reports circulating about his relationship status

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Darius Jackson is trying to set the record straight about the headlines surrounding his recent breakup.

Just days after a report surfaced claiming the fitness instructor had "moved on" following his split from Keke Palmer, Jackson appeared to address the chatter on social media. 

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me," he said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday. "So all these sites and post about me making any type of statement is false."

Meanwhile, Palmer shared a message about the importance of "actions and feelings" in an Instagram post hours later.

"My sister is studying to be a professor and she has been teaching me so much about our experienced reality," she wrote online. "The idea around words helping us to express our feelings being the very thing that warps what we feel is so interesting. Because no matter the language we agree on, no matter the labels or boxes, our perception of those words are still based on our INDIVIDUAL understanding."

Palmer continued, "This is why actions and feelings are so important. Sometimes words simply aren't enough because they reduce things or expand them."

Read More

Palmer and Jackson — who share 5-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton — were together for two years before their reported split. Rumors of trouble in paradise spread when Jackson openly criticized the outfit Palmer wore during a night out at Usher's Las Vegas residency concert.

"It's the outfit tho," Jackson wrote when commenting on a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher. "You a mom."

The pair later unfollowed one another on Instagram before Palmer shaded Jackson in Usher's new music video for "Boyfriend"

"I'm so tired," she said in the video. "I'm a mother, after all."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.