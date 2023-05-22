Dante Basco Is Open to Joining Live-Action ‘Avatar’ Series — but It’s ‘Got to Be the Right Thing’

Dante Basco voiced Prince Zuko for all three seasons of Nickelodeon's beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and fans have been anxiously awaiting updates about his potential involvement with Netflix's live-action version since it was announced.

While Basco clarified to EW in 2021 that he was never "fully involved," a 2019 Instagram post from series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko promising that they were "looking for multiple ways to have Dante be a part of this project" was enough to send fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Enthusiasm for the project waned significantly when DiMartino and Konietzko (or "Bryke," as fans call them) stepped away in 2020, and Netflix moved forward without them, casting Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and leaving Basco's future with the show uncertain.

"I've had meetings with the producers of the show, and it's a very nice group of folks," Basco recently told The Messenger when asked for an update on his involvement. "They want me to do something in the future, and I'd be down. It's just got to be the right thing."

Above all, Basco is grateful to have been part of the Avatar universe, especially considering he never imagined being a voice actor. "We don't know how this business works; as performers, we just keep moving forward," he explains. "I wasn't necessarily looking to do voice acting. A great character like Zuko came along, and it was an opportunity to be a part of this great story in this great world and work with great people. Being a part of ATLA changed my life."

Basco remains moved by how important the franchise is to the fans. "I've been fortunate enough to travel the world and meet so many fans and see how the show has impacted a whole generation. It's crazy."

No matter what happens with Netflix's live-action series, Basco will remain an important part of the ATLA universe. He's currently hosting a rewatch podcast with Janet Varney (who voiced Korra) and says he's looking forward to new animated content from the series' original creators.

"When they stepped away [from the live-action series], it was a bummer for the fan community because you always want the creators to be involved," he said, adding, "I'm excited for everything they do because they're such geniuses."