Danny Trejo is marking a major milestone of 55 years of sobriety.

"I'm 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God!" the Machete actor captioned a smiling photo of himself on Instagram Wednesday. "I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!"

Friends, fans and followers were quick to wish the Trejo's Tacos founder many congratulations on his big accomplishment. One social media user wrote, "Congratulations and thanks for being an example of happy purposeful sobriety. And for letting the world know that dreams can come true."

Scream actor David Arquette added, "Congrats champ!!!"

Trejo has been open about his past drug and alcohol use, which started at an early age. According to a profile of Trejo published on the American Addiction Centers website, the Spy Kids actor began smoking marijuana at age 8, drinking alcohol at 12 and started using and selling heroin a couple years after that.

He ended up serving time in San Quentin State Prison after trying to sell drugs to an undercover cop. It was there he began going to AA meetings.

"I honestly believe this sobriety and being clean depends on your support system," Trejo told Variety in 2019. "You've got this system of people around you that want you to stay clean and sober. If I'm driving down the street and I'm with somebody clean and sober and I say, 'God, man, I sure could go for a joint right now or a beer,' this guy will say, 'Hey, wait a minute... Let's go to a meeting.' I surround myself with people that are clean and sober."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.