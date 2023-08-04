Three of the witnesses who testified against Danny Masterson will give victim impact statements, according to judge Charlaine Olmedo.
On Friday, the That '70s Show star's lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in court via teleconference for a hearing on the impact statements to be given at his sentencing. (Masterson was not present.)
Following arguments from both Masterson's attorney and the prosecution, Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled that the three Jane Does who testified about three separate incidences of rape will be allowed to make victim impact statements. However, there will be further proceedings on August 21 to discuss who will be allowed to make victim impact statements with arguments from the defense, as well as to discuss if the third rape charge will be dismissed with or without prejudice.
Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller argued that there would be "great societal interest" in having the witnesses speak so there could be "not only a healing" for the victims, but so those out there can come forward "with any similar incidents," he said Friday.
In May, a jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of forcible rape. However, the jury did not agree on similar allegations from the actor's former girlfriend, leading to a deadlocked decision on the third rape charge. A judge formally dismissed the charge, and prosecutors say they will not retry Masterson.
This was the second jury to hear the case against Masterson after he was charged in 2020 with three counts of rape by force or fear. Each charge involved three women on three different occasions.
The first trial took place in November 2022, and jurors heavily leaned towards acquitting on all three counts of rape, but were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial.
Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Sept. 7.
