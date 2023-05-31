Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison

Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two counts of forcible rape, The Messenger has confirmed.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk tells The Messenger that he faces up to 30 years in prison after the jury was deadlocked on a verdict for the third count, following eight days of deliberation.

The That '70s Show actor was handcuffed and remanded into custody, per the clerk. The next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Masterson's attorney Philip Cohen did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The actor's first trial in November ended with a hung jury after he was accused of rape by three woman on separate occasions from 2001 to 2003. The jury could not reach a verdict on the November 2001 allegation from a former girlfriend.

Prosecutor Ariel Anson said in her closing argument that Masterson, 47, a lifelong member of the Church of Scientology, abused his position as an "upstart" in the church to take advantage of his victims.

"Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey," Anson argued. "The church taught his victims that rape isn't rape, that you cause this and above all you aren't allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he’s untouchable."

Cohen responded: “Why have we heard so much about Scientology? Could it be there’s problems otherwise with the government’s case?”

