The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison

    The 'That '70s Show' actor was handcuffed and remanded into custody, a Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk tells The Messenger

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner and Elizabeth Rosner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two counts of forcible rape, The Messenger has confirmed.

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk tells The Messenger that he faces up to 30 years in prison after the jury was deadlocked on a verdict for the third count, following eight days of deliberation.

    The That '70s Show actor was handcuffed and remanded into custody, per the clerk. The next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 4.

    Masterson's attorney Philip Cohen did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Read More

    The actor's first trial in November ended with a hung jury after he was accused of rape by three woman on separate occasions from 2001 to 2003. The jury could not reach a verdict on the November 2001 allegation from a former girlfriend.

    Prosecutor Ariel Anson said in her closing argument that Masterson, 47, a lifelong member of the Church of Scientology, abused his position as an "upstart" in the church to take advantage of his victims.

    "Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey," Anson argued. "The church taught his victims that rape isn't rape, that you cause this and above all you aren't allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he’s untouchable."

    Cohen responded: “Why have we heard so much about Scientology? Could it be there’s problems otherwise with the government’s case?”

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.