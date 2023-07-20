Danny Elfman Sued for Failing to Fully Pay $830,000 Settlement for Reported Sexual Harassment

Noted film and TV composer Danny Elfman was sued Wednesday by a 35-year-old musician/composer, who alleges that Elfman failed to fully pay $830,000 they agreed upon to settle a previously undisclosed dispute, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

Though Wednesday’s legal filing has no mention about the issue that spurred the settlement, Rolling Stone reports that it was the result of allegations of sexual misconduct.

The breach of contract lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that Nomi Abadi and Elfman, 70, “agreed to resolve an underlying dispute which included the terms that [Elfman] would make payments in four different categories in various installments over the course of 5 years totaling $830,000.00.”

However, the suit alleges that Elfman failed to make payments of $42,500 in July 2019 and 2021. As a result, Abadi is seeking injunctive relief to recover the $85,000 Elfman has yet to pay.

A November 2017 police report has allegations from Abadi that Elfman engaged in “indecent exposure,” the magazine reports. According to the police report, Abadi, then 30, claimed that Elfman allegedly exposed himself and masterbated several times in her presence without obtaining consent.

Elfman denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone. “How do I respond to accusations so serious that being innocent is not a valid defense? It is excruciating to consider that a 50-year career may be destroyed in one news cycle as a result of vicious and wholly false allegations about sexual misconduct,” he said. “Ms. Abadi’s allegations are simply not true. I allowed someone to get close to me without knowing that I was her ‘childhood crush’ and that her intention was to break up my marriage and replace my wife. When this person realized that I wanted distance from her, she made it clear that I would pay for having rejected her. I allowed an ill-advised friendship to have far-reaching consequences, and that error in judgment is entirely my fault. I have done nothing indecent or wrong, and my lawyers stand ready to prove with voluminous evidence that these accusations are false. This is the last I will say on this subject.”

Abadi’s lawyer Jeff Anderson also issued a statement to the magazine. “It is ironic that Mr. Elfman’s current statements are directly contrary to the position he maintained in the underlying dispute and to the evidentiary record.”

Elfman began his career in the early ‘80s fronting Los Angeles new wave band Oingo Boingo before moving on to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand composers. His credits include work on several Tim Burton films, such as Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and others. His scores for Men in Black, Good Will Hunting, Big Fish and Milk earned him Oscar nominations.

According to the police report, Abadi first met Elfman in 2015, Rolling Stone reports. She had grown up idolizing the musician and his music and hoped that he’d serve as a mentor to her.

She went on to found the Female Composer Safety League, a non-profit organization designed to assist survivors of harassment and abuse. Rolling Stone reports she funded the organization with the settlement payments by Elfman. Though she had not previously publicly revealed the alleged abuse by Elfman, she has publicly spoken on the topic. “There is a clear and urgent need to center the experiences of survivors of sexual assault in the music industry, who have lost their careers because they were abused and silence,” she said at a February press conference on the eve of the Grammys.