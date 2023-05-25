Danielle Cabral Doesn’t Regret Yelling in Margaret Josephs’ Face During ‘RHONJ’ Finale: ‘I Had Enough’ (Exclusive)
"I think that was my breaking point of the season," Cabral said of her explosive face-to-face encounter with Josephs in last week's 'RHONJ' finale.
After the drama-filled Real Housewives of New Jersey finale last week, Danielle Cabral opened up about her explosive face-to-face yelling match with Margaret Josephs — and why she finally hit her "breaking point."
"Do I regret it? No," one of the newest housewives exclusively told The Messenger. "I yelled back in Margaret's face. So, no, I had enough. I really did. I had enough. I think that was my breaking point of the season. And I was ready. I was activated, as I say."
Throughout the season, there was a rumor circulating amongst the group that Melissa Gorga had cheated on longtime husband Joe. Danielle accused Margaret of perpetuating that rumor through her former friend Laura (who never appeared on the show).
An unnamed friend of Margaret allegedly saw Melissa making out with a man in the back of a car — information that Laura then relayed to Danielle, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.
- ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Has Been Put on ‘Pause’: Sources
- ‘Teresa Gets Married’ Offers Sneak Peek Into the Drama, Tears and Jaw-Dropping Moments
- Teresa Giudice Calls Daughter Gia an ‘Inspiration’ After Her College Graduation
- Bravo Announces Cast of New ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’
- Luis Ruelas Says He Didn’t Hire P.I. to Investigate ‘RHONJ’ Cast After Claiming He Did
During the finale, Danielle brought up the rumor to Melissa — and Margaret was not having it.
"I keep hearing my name," Margaret said. "What's going on here?"
"Nothing, we're just talking about Laura talking s—," Melissa said.
"Why are you talking about someone you don't even f—ing know?" Margaret asked Danielle.
"Someone said something about my friend, so I'm just relaying the message," Danielle said. "Don't shoot the messenger."
"You're not the messenger," Margaret said. "You're a s— starter. You're a stupid little person. Get your finger out of my face."
"I'll do what I want," Danielle said.
After spewing low-blows towards each other (Margaret called Danielle a "low-budget Betty," and Danielle responded by calling her an "old-hag Nancy"), Danielle said, "It's your f—ing drama. Don't shoot the f—ing messenger."
Melissa then confronted Teresa about the rumor — a storyline that will be addressed during the highly anticipated three-part reunion next week.
When Danielle was asked by The Messenger if she and Margaret are on good terms, she replied, "We're headed there."
"A lot of stuff went down at the reunion," the Boujie Kidz founder said. "I let a lot out. And you film it, and then you sit, and you watch it. And then you have the year to fester on it. [I had] conversations with my mom, my husband, and I felt good. I got it all out at the reunion."
The three-part RHONJ Season 13 reunion kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
