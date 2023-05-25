The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Danielle Cabral Doesn’t Regret Yelling in Margaret Josephs’ Face During ‘RHONJ’ Finale: ‘I Had Enough’ (Exclusive)

    "I think that was my breaking point of the season," Cabral said of her explosive face-to-face encounter with Josephs in last week's 'RHONJ' finale.

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Craig Barritt/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

    After the drama-filled Real Housewives of New Jersey finale last week, Danielle Cabral opened up about her explosive face-to-face yelling match with Margaret Josephs — and why she finally hit her "breaking point."

    "Do I regret it? No," one of the newest housewives exclusively told The Messenger. "I yelled back in Margaret's face. So, no, I had enough. I really did. I had enough. I think that was my breaking point of the season. And I was ready. I was activated, as I say."

    Throughout the season, there was a rumor circulating amongst the group that Melissa Gorga had cheated on longtime husband Joe. Danielle accused Margaret of perpetuating that rumor through her former friend Laura (who never appeared on the show).

    An unnamed friend of Margaret allegedly saw Melissa making out with a man in the back of a car — information that Laura then relayed to Danielle, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

    Read More
    THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
    Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo

    During the finale, Danielle brought up the rumor to Melissa — and Margaret was not having it.

    "I keep hearing my name," Margaret said. "What's going on here?" 

    "Nothing, we're just talking about Laura talking s—," Melissa said. 

    "Why are you talking about someone you don't even f—ing know?" Margaret asked Danielle.

    "Someone said something about my friend, so I'm just relaying the message," Danielle said. "Don't shoot the messenger."

    "You're not the messenger," Margaret said. "You're a s— starter. You're a stupid little person. Get your finger out of my face."

    "I'll do what I want," Danielle said.

    After spewing low-blows towards each other (Margaret called Danielle a "low-budget Betty," and Danielle responded by calling her an "old-hag Nancy"), Danielle said, "It's your f—ing drama. Don't shoot the f—ing messenger."

    Melissa then confronted Teresa about the rumor — a storyline that will be addressed during the highly anticipated three-part reunion next week.

    When Danielle was asked by The Messenger if she and Margaret are on good terms, she replied, "We're headed there."

    "A lot of stuff went down at the reunion," the Boujie Kidz founder said. "I let a lot out. And you film it, and then you sit, and you watch it. And then you have the year to fester on it. [I had] conversations with my mom, my husband, and I felt good. I got it all out at the reunion."

    The three-part RHONJ Season 13 reunion kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.