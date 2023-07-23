There was a pint-sized addition to the fight for actor's rights on July 21.

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke hit the SAG-AFTRA strike in New York City, bringing their 3-month-old son along with them. Darke held a picket sign while Radcliffe cradled their child, the family of three joining fellow actors who are striking for improved working conditions, AI restrictions and better residuals.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on July 21, 2023 in New York City. John Nacion/Getty Images

Radcliffe broke the news that he was the father of a little boy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing," the Harry Potter star said. "It's a real privilege also to have this time with him."

The actor added that becoming a dad might affect the amount fans see him on-screen.

"I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," Radcliffe said. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."

Radcliffe and Darke have been together since 2012, after meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings, an Allen Ginsberg biopic. The two welcomed their son in April 2023.