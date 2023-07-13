‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

We're almost ready to head back to the ballroom for the glittering premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 32. In addition to saying goodbye to late head judge Len Goodman, there are some major changes underway for the new season, including new hosts, a new roster of celebrity contestants, and even a change in where to watch.

Keep reading for everything to know about Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

'DWTS' Season 32 release date

TLDR: There's no official premiere date yet, but the show will air beginning this fall.

THE DETAILS: ABC hasn't announced the premiere date for when the star-studded reality show will dance its way onto our TV, but the two-hour competition usually kicks off mid-September. The network's fall schedule confirms Dancing with the Stars will air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

'DWTS' Season 32 cast

TLDR: Alfonso Ribeiro has been upped to emcee following Tyra Banks' exit, with Julianne Hough set to join as a new cohost. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges. Reality star Ariana Madix is the first and only contestant announced so far.

THE DETAILS: In May, Tyra Banks announced she was leaving DWTS to focus on her business ventures. Banks had been hosting the show for three seasons, starting in 2020. With her exit, Alfonso Ribeiro — the past DWTS winner who joined as co-host last season — will be taking up the mic as the main host. And there's another Hough heading to the ballroom: Julianne Hough will take over Ribeiro's previous role of interviewing contestants in the SkyBox after performances.

Hough's brother, Derek, is set to return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Longtime head judge Len Goodman announced his departure at the end of Season 31 last fall. He passed away in April at age 78.

As for cast members leaving, pro dancers Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas have both announced they will not be returning to the show.

The first official celebrity casting announcement came on July 7, confirming Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be heading to the ballroom this fall. The reality star has recently been in the spotlight for being caught up in "Scandoval," the cheating scandal involving her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

Check back for the full cast list to be announced later.

'DWTS' moving back to ABC

TLDR: After leaving primetime TV in favor of streaming live exclusively on Disney+ last year, Season 32 is heading back to ABC, but will continue to stream a simulcast on Disney+.

THE DETAILS: The move ends the experiment of branding the series as a Disney+ exclusive and restores the tentpole show to its home on ABC.

“Welcoming Dancing with the Stars back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms,” said Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich. “Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom.”

“Season 31 gave us the opportunity to introduce Dancing with the Stars to a new generation of fans on Disney+, and we are excited to build on that with our partners at ABC and Hulu,” said Alisa Bowen, president, Disney+. “We’re looking forward to giving our viewers a front-row seat to the dance floor on another great season of the first-ever live series on Disney+.”

DWTS spent one season solely on D+. The streaming service does not release ratings, so we do not know for sure how it performed. But with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike impacting the fall schedule, ABC is relying on unscripted programming. Hence, the return of Dancing with the Stars.

Where to watch 'DWTS'

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC and Disney+ Mondays at 8/7c. New episodes will be available to stream on-demand on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.