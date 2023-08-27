Just call this wedding celebration a perfect 10: Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough married Hayley Erbert over the weekend.

According to People, the couple wed in Monterey County, Calif., on Saturday in front of 106 guests.

Erbert explained to the outlet that the couple chose a redwood forest setting for their special day. "We got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," she said. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Hough and Ebert were married by Hough's brother-in-law, and exchanged both traditional and personal vows, per the outlet.

Famous family and friends in attendance included Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Frieda Pinto, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Robert and Kym Herjavec and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Back in June 2022, Hough got down on one knee and proposed to Erbert in the home they share after seven years of dating. "It’s only the beginning," he shared on Instagram, "the beginning of forever."

Since then, the couple has offered a glimpse into their journey to the altar. In an interview with Brides in May, both Hough and Erbert said they were deeply involved in the planning process.

“The reason why we want to plan so much and make sure that the wedding is a well-oiled machine is so that we can be relaxed, focus on each other and be very present," Hough told the publication. "At the end of the day, we come back to, ‘Why are we doing this? What is the reason for this?’ And the reason is for the two of us. That's really it."

Erbert added, "I'm really standing my ground. "I'm doing what I want. I'm doing what we want."

Before the special day, which was planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, Hough focused on creating a vibe and a sense of place with lighting, fireworks and musical moments.

As for Erbert, she was dedicated to the ceremony and personal wedding vows.

Through all the planning, the pair never forgot why they fell in love with each other in the first place.

"She's really grounded," Hough shared with Entertainment Tonight. "Just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

Erbert would echo those sentiments when celebrating her fiancé's birthday.

"You inspire any and every person you encounter, including me. I look up to you everyday and believe I am a better version of myself because of you," she wrote to her followers. "You have reshaped my life completely. You changed the way I discover, experience and understand the world. You have shown me how to love deeper than I even knew was possible. You are so incredibly special."