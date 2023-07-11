Dan + Shay Recall the Moment They Almost Broke Up After Not Speaking for 4 Months

Dan + Shay say they are stronger than ever after experiencing a difficult period away from the stage.

In a new YouTube video titled "The Drive," the country duo made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney revealed that they almost parted ways as bandmates following a string of successes, including an arena tour and Grammy win.

"I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life," Smyers shared in the video released Monday. "Came off the road, and I was like, 'Man, I f---ing hate music. I’m ready to quit.'"

Shay added, "I could feel the separation and I think there were little things between you and I that we never talked about and it was affecting everything, not just our band, our marriages, everything. I was in a really dark place."

Things got so difficult that the pair went four months without speaking before reconnecting in March 2022.

"We just weren't working on it," Smyers said. "We let things get in the way. We let things fly out the window. That moment when we sat down and just talked it out, I feel like was so healthy. That night changed it all."

Now, the group is preparing for a new chapter. Not only will they serve as the first coaching duo on The Voice in 2024, but Dan + Shay also have new music on the horizon.

Fans discovered their new Instagram bio with the date "7.14.2023," along with a pre-save link that invites fans to hear "new music."

"We love this band," Mooney explained. "This has been our life. It matters, and it matters to people. We had a responsibility."

And with a better mindset of balancing family, marriage, success and music, both Mooney and Smyers are excited about sharing more with fans.

"We owed it to them," Smyers said. "If we're going to keep going forever, let's get ourselves right, man. Let's have a gut check. I could do this the rest of my life with you."