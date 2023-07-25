What happens when you mush the everyday and the extraordinary to the most absurd level? Cartoonist Nathan W. Pyle sought to answer that philosophical musing with blue androgynous creatures against a backdrop of cotton-candy pinks and lavender haze in the webcomic Strange Planet, which will come to life on Apple TV+ next month.

Pyle launched Strange Planet in February 2019, which was soon converted into a graphic novel that skyrocketed to the New York Times' Best Seller list.

Now, Pyle's stories will return in an animated sitcom format, co-created and executive produced by Dan Harmon, the writer behind Rick and Morty, Community and the forthcoming Krapopolis. Pyle co-creates and executive produces alongside Harmon.

Strange Planet will make its Apple TV+ debut with the first three episodes on Aug. 9; its trailer was released Tuesday.

Familiar voices that will bring Strange Planet's relatable beings to life include Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Others attached to executive produce Strange Planet include Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle (Nathan's wife, co-founder and head of operations at Nathan W. Pyle Inc).

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, the animation gurus behind Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie and Clone High, among others.

The whimsical world of Strange Planet will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ until Sept. 27.