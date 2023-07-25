‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Returns to TV With ‘Strange Planet’ — Watch the Trailer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Returns to TV With ‘Strange Planet’ — Watch the Trailer

Harmon expands his comedy repertoire with 'Strange Planet,' streaming on Apple TV+ beginning next month

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Strange PlanetApple TV+

What happens when you mush the everyday and the extraordinary to the most absurd level? Cartoonist Nathan W. Pyle sought to answer that philosophical musing with blue androgynous creatures against a backdrop of cotton-candy pinks and lavender haze in the webcomic Strange Planet, which will come to life on Apple TV+ next month.

Pyle launched Strange Planet in February 2019, which was soon converted into a graphic novel that skyrocketed to the New York Times' Best Seller list.

Now, Pyle's stories will return in an animated sitcom format, co-created and executive produced by Dan Harmon, the writer behind Rick and Morty, Community and the forthcoming Krapopolis. Pyle co-creates and executive produces alongside Harmon.

Strange Planet will make its Apple TV+ debut with the first three episodes on Aug. 9; its trailer was released Tuesday.

Read More

Familiar voices that will bring Strange Planet's relatable beings to life include Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks). 

Others attached to executive produce Strange Planet include Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle (Nathan's wife, co-founder and head of operations at Nathan W. Pyle Inc).  

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, the animation gurus behind Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie and Clone High, among others.

The whimsical world of Strange Planet will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ until Sept. 27.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.