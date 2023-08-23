‘Dallas,’ ‘Knots Landing’ Creator David Jacobs Dead at 84

David Jacobs, known for creating such CBS primetime hits as Dallas and Knots Landing, has died. He was 84.

His death was confirmed to Variety by his son Aaron. Jacobs died Sunday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank after battling Alzheimer’s for several years.

Dallas, the primetime soap opera created by Jacobs, ran for 14 seasons from 1978 through 1991 and returned as a reboot from 2012-2014. Knots Landing, which was spun off from Dallas, ran for 14 seasons from 1979 through 1993.

In a 1990 article he wrote for The New York Times, Jacobs explained the appeal of the latter show’s protagonist, J.R. Ewing, portrayed by Larry Hagman.

“Like his ’70’s counterpart, Archie Bunker, who gave voice to prejudices and attitudes that were no longer socially acceptable but still widely felt, J.R. proved unexpectedly appealing,” he wrote. “His unapologetic commitment to self-interest, his unabashed belief in the corruptibility of others linked him to a generation that would soon be told that greed was OK and read on bumper stickers that Jesus wanted people to get rich.”

Aside from those legendary series, Jacobs also co-created Paradise, a Western, with Robert Porter. Ho also had writing credits on Four Corners, Family, Dallas: The Early Years, Kingston: Confidential and Bodies of Evidence.

His executive producer credits include ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, as well as Homefront, which garnered Jacobs a pair of Emmy Award nominations.

Jacobs, who was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Baltimore, Md, wrote several books, including 1968’s Master Painters of the Renaissance and 1975’s Chaplin, the Movies & Charlie. He also worked as a journalist, writing for such publications as Esquire, Newsweek and the New York Times Magazine.

He is survived by his children Aaron and Milly; first wife Diana; Albyn Hall, a daughter from a marriage to Lynne Oliansky; and grandchildren Riley and Georgia.