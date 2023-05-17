Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’: 5 Things You Didn’t Know

Around 2008, Daft Punk, arguably the defining electronic-music act of their era, made the most daring move imaginable: They traded their drum machines and samplers for a crew of live musicians. These artists — including Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers and other session veterans who'd played a part in some of the most beloved dance music of all time — helped the duo of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo realize what would become Random Access Memories, a cinematic opus that captured the same fizzy euphoria as their earlier work but gave it a whole new feeling of timeless cool.

"It's not that we can't make crazy futuristic-sounding stuff," de Homem-Christo told Rolling Stone before the album's 2013 release, "but we wanted to play with the past."

The gamble paid off: The album topped the charts around the globe and featured "Get Lucky," an instant neo-disco classic featuring Rodgers and Pharrell Williams, among other inspired collaborations. Random Access Memories would turn out to be the final Daft Punk LP, demonstrating that the duo continued evolving right up until the end.

Today, on the album's 10th anniversary (and with a new deluxe reissue out now) we look back at five things you might not know about Daft Punk's retro-futuristic swan song.

The album's marquee collaboration arose from a chance meeting at a Madonna party

To hear Daft Punk tell it, none of the many team-ups featured on Random Access Memories were plotted out in advance — rather, they just arose as a result of the duo's jet-setting, heavily connected lifestyle. "All of the guest performers, rather than us actively going to them, it's been more like life put everyone in the same room or hotel lobby and [we're] randomly meeting these people," de Homem-Christo told NPR at the time. In the lead-up to the album, the duo bumped into Pharrell, who would voice two of the album's standout tracks, at a party for Madonna — presumably celebrating the release of her 2008 album Hard Candy, much of which was co-produced by the Pharrell and his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo.

"I saw the robots at a Madonna party, and they were just like, ‘Well, we're doing something…,'" Pharrell later said. The singer recalled telling the pair, "'Listen, whatever you're doing, just know that anything you guys need, I'm always there. If you just want me to play a tambourine, I'll do it.'"

Pharrell barely remembers recording 'Get Lucky'

Pharrell's tambourine cameo with Daft Punk never came about, but eventually, the singer did find himself in the the studio with the duo. He was ready to lay down some vocals on a track they'd put together with help from Nile Rodgers, but there was just one problem: He was insanely jet-lagged. Daft Punk provided some assistance in the form of a fatigue-fighting effervescent tablet, and he powered through, singing the future global smash "Get Lucky." Once he got on the plane to head back home, though, he had no memory of the experience.



"Still to this day, I can't figure out," Pharrell later said, "was it really the jet lag or did the robots sort of hit me with the Men in Black, like, beep, 'You will remember nothing after this'?"

Nile Rodgers' participation almost seemed like fate

When Pharrell initially connected with the duo to start putting together material for the record, they asked him what he'd been working on. "'I'm kind of in this Nile Rodgers place right now,'" he replied, referring to the guitarist and producer, known for co-masterminding Chic's luxurious disco-funk and producing for everyone from David Bowie to Madonna. Incredibly, the musical sketch they played him featured guitarwork from none other than Rodgers.

"It's crazy because, two sides of the Atlantic, we were both in the same place," Pharrell added of the serendipitous moment between himself and his new collaborators in Daft Punk. "Like, let's go back to that magical time where music and the liveliness of music is what moved people."

Another team-up harked back to the cult-classic film that may have inspired the duo's iconic helmets

One of the more surprising names in the Random Access Memories credits was Paul Williams. The veteran songwriter penned ‘70s hits for the Carpenters, Three Dog Night and others, but for Daft Punk, the key item on his résumé was Phantom of the Paradise, a bizarre 1974 horror-comedy rock musical directed by Brian de Palma that Williams both scored and starred in, playing the role of a powerful record producer. The film's title character, disfigured in an accident involving a record-pressing machine, sports a silver face-obscuring helmet that will look very familiar to any fan of Daft Punk.

Speaking to the New York Times ahead of the release of Random Access Memories, Bangalter called Phantom "our favorite film, the foundation for a lot of what we're about artistically."

"There's a bit of a connection, based on my conversations with these two wonderful gentlemen, to a film called Phantom of the Paradise," Williams said in an interview at the time, "where I think the sense of the mask and working behind the mask may have been born."

Williams went on to express his admiration for the way that Daft Punk's masks took the spotlight off Bangalter and de Homem-Christo themselves and put it squarely on their music.

"I am deeply respectful of somebody who expresses their craft and their art without the hunger for the public attention," he said. "They disconnect who they are to allow you to experience what they create."

Overall, the duo's approach to recording is as meticulous as their image would suggest

Giorgio Moroder, the legendary Italian songwriter-producer, told Rolling Stone that he recorded his memorable contribution to the album — a spoken-word account of his life story, which ended up on the track "Giorgio by Moroder" — into three different microphones, each from a different decade. "'Who will ever hear the difference between these microphones?'" Moroder recalled asking the engineer. "He told me, ‘Nobody. But the boys will know.'"

As Pharrell later succinctly put it, "The robots are perfectionists."