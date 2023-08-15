Throughout Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2, Amber Croom and Yassmeen Haskins were an incredibly strong team. So it's probably no surprise that the two were crowned the winners of the season by host Joel McHale. What may be a shock, though, is that before the show, the two had never stepped foot in a kitchen together.

Yep, despite besting their fellow finalists and the rest of the professional and self-trained bakers in the end, they'd only ever observed each other's creations from a distance before the show, which meant the pressure cooker of the competition was even more intense.

Now, with the $100,000 cash prize in their pockets as proof of their culinary compatibility, the two have decided to invest that into a shared business that's already making waves in the Baltimore region: Beye Beignets.

The Messenger caught up with Amber and Yass to talk about their victory, their burgeoning business and some of the challenges they faced throughout the competition.

On being confident at the outset that they would win…

Amber: Yass was. I would say I was about 70% confident.

Yass: Yeah I had the champagne already poured. It was chillin' in the refrigerator. I didn't entertain the thought that we weren't going to win.

Amber: She did not. And I was like, "No, we'll see."

On whether cooking for Barack and Michelle Obama prepared them for the pressure of 'Crime Scene Kitchen'...

Yass: No… That's just one of the presidents I have baked for. Bakers are not necessarily the front people. We don't get to go out into the restaurant or to the event to actually see these folks, so we're the early morning or the late night [staff], and nobody sees us. So you get very comfortable playing that role and being in that position of being isolated from the masses, and to go into this competition, it probably took me at least three episodes to really get comfortable in that process. I work with earphones. I'm listening to a book when I'm at work. I have a hoodie on, I'm zipped up, hat down low. You only really talk to me once I take my hat and my hood off and my hair comes down because everybody knows I'm getting ready to leave. This was definitely a shock to my system.

Amber: Whether you're a president or a regular customer, it doesn't matter to us. We want to make sure that the quality's still the same. So that's not really a stressor because, like she said, we get into our work modes and we go. This was very different. This was out of our atmosphere. This was a kitchen we don't know. This was a mind of somebody we don't even talk to to be able to create something. So they don't even live together, these two thoughts, these two things, to be compared. It was way harder doing Crime Scene Kitchen than it was baking in our kitchen for people of notoriety.

On whether Joel McHale's constant interruptions were a problem for them…

Yass: Amber and I had a discussion at the very beginning like, "Hey, so here's the thing, Joel comes in here. Entertain him. I have to scale ingredients. I cannot get my math wrong." We don't have time to rebake anything, and so I don't know how to work and talk at the same time. I can dance and work but not work and talk. So Amber did really well with that, and I think that speaks volumes to just one of the great things about this team. We balanced really well off of each other in that way, and it shows on camera.

On how they decided to team up on 'Crime Scene Kitchen'...

Amber: So we actually met at a female chef conference for chefs of color, and we were the only two patient pastry chefs there. We gravitated to each other and began to form a bond, from just our shared experiences and having somebody outside of our family and our friend group that really understood what we were going through. That was very important. When this opportunity to be on a show even came up, she was the first person I called to see if she could take the time off to actually do this. [Yass is] somebody that I knew that was capable of handling the pressure and was an amazing baker as well. This definitely brought us closer together for sure.

Crime Scene Kitchen has birthed our new company Beye Beignets. You're gonna be able to start to see that pop up all around our city [of Baltimore] and in the "DMV," and the goal is to take it national. So we owe that to Crime Scene Kitchen and being able to get in there and see that, hey, we can work together and we can make magic. What can we do outside of this kitchen? And so that's been one of the biggest takeaways, so this experience is going from having somebody to discuss business with to having somebody I'm doing business with… We'd never baked in the kitchen before together ever. That was our first time baking in the kitchen together.

Yass: We've done a few collaborations like, 'Hey, if you make this, I'll make that, and we'll meet in the middle and then sell it,' but never— I had no idea how Amber scaled her recipes, we really didn't know how each other's recipes tasted, what was the process, anything. It was a 90-day process… Do we keep her around or not? So we decided to stay in each other's lives.

Amber Croom and Yassmeen Haskins with 'Crime Scene Kitchen' hosts Curtis Stone, Yolanda Gampp and Joel McHale. Fox

On whether there were any other contestants who stood a chance of beating them…

Amber: Oh, man. Yes. Because as you can see, you know what happened with Cherry [Lau] and Steph [Hsu], all it takes is one misstep. All it takes is one not-so-great clue solving, and you're out of there. So I feel like everybody that was there deserved to be there and earned their spot and kept earning their spot while they were there. So it was anybody's game. Because the crime scene kitchen is unforgiving — it doesn't care how well you bake. It doesn't care.

On getting the cocktail element of the final challenge wrong…

Amber: I kinda wanted to lose it because I was in the kitchen saying, "It's a Dark and Stormy" the whole time I was in there. I don't know if they showed that or not because we haven't seen it, but it just— hindsight is like, "Dang, I said it was a Dark and Stormy, and we still ain't make it." That was pretty tough, but I still feel like we did amazing because Yolanda [Gampp] set that challenge, and there was a lot in that kitchen. There were a lot of design elements that were used. It was anybody's game at that point because can you remember everything you saw? And not just that, but will you have the time to actually execute it? There was a lot to do in decorating this cake. So yeah, that was tough.

On which judge created the hardest 'Crime Scene Kitchen' challenges…

Amber: I would say Curtis [Stone].

Yass: I was gonna say Joel [McHale]. So with Yolanda and Curtis, you had to know Yolanda was going to set some cake challenges, right? Curtis, once you realize that, oh, there's a savory in here, OK, great. You know that's fine. Or there's going to be something from the region where he's from. But Joel's challenge was so — it's the clues, it's the ingredients that are left in his kitchen, and how can you figure out what's made, what's not made, what's just stuffed in the kitchen… And let's keep in mind, those pecans were underneath a rolling pin. And if you go back and watch all the other contestants, like Fadi [Odeh] and T [Lawrence-Simon] put everything on a table and that's how they came up with it. I think somebody else put all this stuff on the table, and they shook it up… I thought Joel's was amazing.

Amber: Honestly, I only saw the pecans at the very end. It was literally when I was getting ready to walk out the kitchen. I was like, "Oh, two pecans, okay." So then that's when we talked about it but like, outside of that, it was so much going on in his kitchen. I was serious when I was like, "This is a mess. Who did this?" There were bagels that they didn't even show that were down there too. There was butter and cream. It was a lot happening. Somebody had brunch, and they just didn't clean up — that's pretty much what it is — and everything they ate was in this kitchen.

Yass: This is the challenge, Amber, correct, that you were going to have us make bagels?

Amber: I did. I had us making bagels. So far off. Now I'm glad we got it because I didn't want to do the antigravity cake. That was a tough one, too. Like that was a tough one… I felt bad for everybody that had to do that challenge.

On whether they got to eat any of the 'Confectionator 3000' dishes..

Yass: I think the Confectionator food is fake. We never really ate that, and I don't know how long it had been sitting there. But there were a couple of times where we would go and sneak and try a couple of people's things that we were like, "Oh, I want to taste that. Go run and get me a piece." But for the most part, we didn't get to do that much. I could count maybe two or three times when we were actually able to taste other people's stuff. So we didn't even get to taste our stuff half the time. So we really had to go off with the judges' opinions of our stuff. We couldn't be like, "You're a liar. It's fantastic…"

Amber: "This is baked correctly." You don't know. It could be right, and you just have no idea.

On the business they've created together with their 'Crime Scene Kitchen' prize money…

Amber: Out of Crime Scene Kitchen has birthed our company Beye Beignet. And we're popping up all around the city in different farmers markets, we're at the Waverly Farmers' Market, and then every fourth Sunday, we're at JFX, which is the largest farmers' market in Maryland, which is amazing. But our goal is brick and mortar in the DMV, and then be able to take this nationwide. And so, out of Crime Scene Kitchen, we've seen that we can work together, we've seen that we're great business people to be able to go into business together. And we just want to be able to give back to our community, too, with this, to be able to employ and show people a different side of what it means to run a food business and be able to give those skills to college students and young kids to say, "Hey, we will teach you how to bake and how to try to feed yourself for the rest of your life." So that's very important to us, and we want people to come out and see us.