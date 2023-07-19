Creed Set to Reunite for First Show in 12 Years - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Creed Set to Reunite for First Show in 12 Years

The Summer of '99 Cruise sets sail in April 2024 with 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel and more classic bands

Mike Vulpo
Singer Scott Stapp, founding member of Creed, performs onstage during the “Space Between the Shadows” album tour at The Canyon Club on September 14, 2019 in Agoura Hills, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Attention Creed fans: The wait is finally over.

Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips are reuniting for a special show on the water. The band announced Wednesday that they will be performing on the Summer of '99 Cruise, sailing in April 2024 from Miami, Fla., to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl. 

"We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting," the band shared on Instagram. "Get ready for earth-shattering performances from very special guests, 3 Doors Down, as well as Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days!"

The band also teased more to come regarding the group's future with the message, "We've got a lot more in store."

Creed released their first album in 1997 and found success with hits including "One," "Higher," "With Arms Wide Open" and "My Sacrifice." 

The band's last album, Full Circle, was released in 2009 before Creed stopped touring altogether in 2012.

"The whole experience was flying by the seat of our pants," Stapp previously shared with Billboard in 2019 when recalling Creed's rise in the music industry. "We knew what we wanted, we knew what our dreams were, we knew what our goal was, we knew what our passion was, we were a unit. We were brothers."

