Courtney Stodden Splits From Filmmaker Chris Sheng Following 2-Year Engagement: Report

Courtney Stodden has reportedly split from their fiancé of two years.

According to Page Six, Stodden is now a "single woman" after splitting from film director and producer Chris Sheng.

"Courtney is now a single woman," Stodden's representative told the outlet. "She is looking forward to telling her story."

Sheng, who was a producer on Stodden's 2019 reality TV show, Courtney, first proposed to the star in 2021. The former pair had been dating since 2017, after Stodden broke up with then-husband Doug Hutchinson.

"I said yes... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post after the proposal. Sheng also deleted his Instagram post of their engagement, but said at the time that their relationship had made them both stronger.

Chris Sheng and Courtney Stodden attend the red carpet for 'Drag: The Musical' at The Bourbon Room on September 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime," he said on Instagram. "For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love."

Stodden officially divorced Hutchinson in 2020 after ending their controversial marriage in 2016. The exes married when Stodden was just 16 and Hutchinson was 51.

The TV personality has spoken extensively about their marriage to Hutchinson and is currently in the process of writing a book about the relationship. In an Instagram post shared at the time of their official divorce, Stodden wrote that they felt "completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults."

"I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost-10-year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," they wrote. "Growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place."

Stodden and Sheng have yet to comment publicly on their reported split.