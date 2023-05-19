Courtney Love Accused of Groping Journalist

A journalist has accused Courtney Love of grabbing him by the crotch after an interview that took place roughly a decade ago, also sharing a photo of the incident.
Frank Elaridi, a journalist and podcaster, shared his story during the latest episode of his Quite Frankly podcast, released on Thursday. In this episode, Elaridi sits down with Nahko Bear, former frontman of the band Nahko and Medicine for the People, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020. The two discuss Bear being accused of grabbing a woman’s breast without her consent. He denied the claims, but the public fallout quickly impacted his career.
Elaridi responds that he's reminded of an experience with Love, which he talks about at the 32:35 timestamp.
In the video, he describes an interview he did with the Hole leader for Nightline six years ago. (In a since-deleted Instagram post, Elaridi later corrected the timeline to 10 years ago.)
"I still have the photo," he begins. "I think I was like 24 or something at the time. Naive. They send me to Coachella to go do an interview with her. I’m at her afterparty, interviewing her in a side room, and then she’s like, 'Come hang out with us!'"
Elaridi describes how the two took a photo together, adding, "the second [the] photo's done, she grabs my crotch, like, really hard. I was caught off-guard. There’s literally a photo, 'cause somebody across the room snapped it [and] sent it to me."
Two photos are then displayed: one of Elaridi and Love smiling and the second clearly showing the musician with her hand on his crotch, visible at 33:12 in the video.
The journalist also shared the photo on Instagram. "This was a post I struggled to make, because I don't want to come off as a victim or try to cancel anyone," he began before reiterating his claim that Love grabbed him by the crotch. "Just interesting to think how far we've come but also open a conversation about how men and women might be dealt with differently."
The Messenger has reached out to Love for comment on the allegation.
