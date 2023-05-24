Country Star Morgan Wade Undergoing Double Mastectomy Due to Cancer Risk

Morgan Wade is preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.

The ACM Award nominee opened up about her diagnosis with the RAD51D gene mutation — which increases the risk for certain types of cancer — Tuesday on Instagram after revealing her decision to have the preventative procedure.

"It's a breast cancer gene so I'm having a double mastectomy in November," the "Wilder Days" singer previously told Page Six on Saturday. "I'm going really hard up until November so then November and December I have off to rest."

She explained on Instagram that she accidentally told the outlet she was diagnosed with the BRCA gene because she "was nervous" during the interview.

"I'll go in depth later, but I was diagnosed with the #RAD51D gene a while back," the country star wrote in the caption. "In November I'll undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative. As always appreciate you all."

Although the RAD51D gene usually helps prevent cancer, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, "a mutation in this gene causes it to stop working like it should."

Citing statistics from Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, Wade noted that women with the RAD51D have a 10-20 percent risk for getting ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer in their lifetime, as well as a 20-40 percent lifetime risk of breast cancer.

"I'm feeling fine, I'm just pissed I won't be able to work out because I really like working out. That's my only qualm about it," Wade told Page Six, adding: "My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I'll be fine."