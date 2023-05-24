The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Country Star Morgan Wade Undergoing Double Mastectomy Due to Cancer Risk

    After she was diagnosed with the RAD51D gene mutation, Wade announced her plans for the preventative procedure

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Keith Griner/Getty Images

    Morgan Wade is preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.

    The ACM Award nominee opened up about her diagnosis with the RAD51D gene mutation — which increases the risk for certain types of cancer — Tuesday on Instagram after revealing her decision to have the preventative procedure.

    "It's a breast cancer gene so I'm having a double mastectomy in November," the "Wilder Days" singer previously told Page Six on Saturday. "I'm going really hard up until November so then November and December I have off to rest."

    She explained on Instagram that she accidentally told the outlet she was diagnosed with the BRCA gene because she "was nervous" during the interview.

    Read More

    "I'll go in depth later, but I was diagnosed with the #RAD51D gene a while back," the country star wrote in the caption. "In November I'll undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative. As always appreciate you all."

    Although the RAD51D gene usually helps prevent cancer, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, "a mutation in this gene causes it to stop working like it should."

    Citing statistics from Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, Wade noted that women with the RAD51D have a 10-20 percent risk for getting ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer in their lifetime, as well as a 20-40 percent lifetime risk of breast cancer.

    "I'm feeling fine, I'm just pissed I won't be able to work out because I really like working out. That's my only qualm about it," Wade told Page Six, adding: "My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I'll be fine."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.