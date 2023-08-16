Chris Young is working on his health.
The "Think of You" singer revealed on Tuesday that he's lost 60 pounds.
"This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself," he wrote alongside an Instagram mirror selfie in which his shirt is lifted, his upper body on display. "Music wise AND in the gym. Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitnessmotivation."
Young, who is currently on tour, is prioritizing his fitness even on the road.
This week, he shared a snap via Instagram after a workout session at Planet Fitness, captioning the moment, "Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitness in West Chester, OH for the pre show workout today! #letsgo."
Earlier this year, Young briefly shared how he reached a previous milestone after losing 50 pounds.
"I've been cooking my own food a lot more," the Grammy-nominated singer told People magazine in January. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more."
