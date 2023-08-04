Country Music Star Rejoins Army at 59 to Help Boost Enlistments

Country star Craig Morgan is being all he can be. The "Almost Home" singer recently announced at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was inducted in 2008, that he has reenlisted in the U.S. Army.

In a joint Instagram post shared by Morgan and the Opry, an official says of Morgan, "He's decided to reaffirm his oath and reenter the ranks of the United States Army."

Morgan is then seen raising his right hand as he repeats an oath led by commander of the Fort Liberty-based U.S. Army Forces Command, Gen. Andrew Poppas. He's met with cheers as he and Poppas embrace.

Saluting his previous sacrifice, Poppas told the audience that Morgan"wore the cloth of the nation" for 17 years, per The Fayetteville Observer.

Craig Morgan attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

"Opry Member Craig Morgan surprised the Saturday Night Opry by enlisting and being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve . 🇺🇸," the caption read. "We’re so proud of you, Craig!"

"I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” said Morgan in a release shared by the U.S. Army, giving a nod to the longtime slogan of the Army. "I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army."

For 17 years, Morgan served with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist. This time around, he's a Soldier in the Army Reserve and has been sworn in as Staff Sergeant and potential Warrant Officer candidate. He is still going to tour and will debut new music while serving.

He will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Morgan is a recipient of the U.S. Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award and a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame.