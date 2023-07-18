Country Duo Kat & Alex Announce Their Breakup ‘Both Musically and Romantically’

Kat & Alex are going solo.

On Monday, the married country music duo made up of Kat Luna and Alex Georgia announced that they are breaking up in both senses of the phrase.

"As we are writing this, our hearts are heavy to have to make this announcement," the musicians shared on Instagram. "After 4 years of love and music, we have mutually decided to part ways both musically and romantically. We are so incredibly grateful for the time God has given us together with not only each other, but with y'all."

"Life isn't always a perfectly straight road and we are learning everyday how to navigate it," the former pair continued. "We hold nothing but love for each other in our hearts and ask only for your support and understanding throughout this process."

The musicians rose to fame on American Idol, where they auditioned as a duo in 2020.

Kat & Alex celebrate two years as a married couple at O-Ku Nashville. Kat & Alex/Instagram

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were impressed by their performance as well as their love story that began at church.

"Your babies are gonna be beautiful," Bryan proclaimed. "Is it American Idol Ken and Barbie?"

While they were both cut before the live shows, Kat & Alex continued with their personal and professional relationship. The pair got married in January 2021 at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tenn., before putting out a self-titled EP one year later.

"Although we will not be doing music together as Kat & Alex, we will still be pursuing our dreams individually as Kat Luna and Alex Georgia," they shared in their latest announcement. "It would mean the world to us to have your continued support on our individual journeys. We love y'all so much."