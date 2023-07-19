Another James could be joining Bachelor Nation. Amid rumors that Matt James' mom Patty could be added to the cast of The Golden Bachelor, his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell is giving her take on the situation.

"I really, truly, truly, have no idea if she's gonna be on it or not," Kirkconnell exclusively shared at July 18's Baskin-Robbins Summer Soiree in New York. "I am excited for the show. People are probably really tired of watching twenty-somethings find love and it makes as much sense for older people, either their first or second chance at it. Gerry [Turner] seems like a great guy. He's like the perfect Bachelor, and I'm really excited to watch. I'd be even more excited if we knew someone, but I can truly say I have no idea."

James, who couldn't speak on the possible appearance due to the ongoing SAG strike, first introduced his mom to the world on his 2021 season of The Bachelor, when she traveled to the Nemacolin Resort to give her take on the remaining women. Since then, Kirkconnell has visited the family in North Carolina and even gone on vacation with them.

PageSix first reported that Patty was in talks to appear on the new spinoff, with a source telling them in June 2023, "Matt's mom Patty is speaking with producers about competing on the new season."

After advertising a senior Bachelor for years, on July 17, ABC finally announced the identity of the Golden Bachelor: 71-year-old Indiana native Gerry Turner. Turner, who spends his time "hosting barbecues" and "playing pickleball," lost his wife Toni in 2017 and is now looking for a second shot at love.

As for the current season of The Bachelorette, Kirkconnell revealed that she hasn't been keeping up with the show, but is supporting lead Charity Lawson.

"I've been hearing really, really, really good things about her — I hear she's like one of the best Bachelorettes we've had in a while, so I'm rooting for her," the influencer said. "Anyone who goes on this show really deserves to find love. It's tough out there. The relationship that I have from the show — I can't imagine my life without him, and I love the idea of Charity having the same thing."

The couple, who attended the event to promote BR's two newest flavors, Oreo Mega Stuf Cone and Oreo Mega Stuf Cappuccino Blast, also debunked rumors of a split, with James telling The Messenger, "We do so much together that when we're doing things separately, I get why people are wondering."

The Bachelorette airs new episodes Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.