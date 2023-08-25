Costner’s Lawyers Say He Didn’t ‘Engage’ in an Affair But He ‘Does Not Know for a Fact’ If Ex Baumgartner Had One: Report - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Craig Rosen
The legal wrangling in the ongoing divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner seems to be getting a bit more tense.

In new divorce documents, Costner says that he “does not know for a fact” whether Baumgartner had an extra-marital affair, but he says that he did not, according to People.

This comes as Baumgartner’s lawyers are seeking more documentation validating Costner’s finances in advance of the trial to set child support and examine their prenuptial agreement.

In Baumgartner’s team’s latest request order, according to People, is an exhibit regarding any “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”

Costner’s lawyers objected to the request, writing that it is "propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound."

Kevin Costner; Christine BaumgartnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Attorneys for Costner added that the request searching for such information is “not relevant to the subject matter” since “there is no community property” owned by the couple in this divorce, according to People.

They also shot back, writing Costner “does not know for a fact if [Baumgartner] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Costner’s lawyers continued writing he “has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none.”

The Messenger has reached out to lawyers for Costner and Baumgartner for comment.

